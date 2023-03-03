The Robert Packer Hospital was launched on a wide-range program designed to meet vital needs in the all-out war effort according to reports submitted by Dr. Donald Guthrie, surgeon-in-chief, and Howard E. Bishop, hospital administrator, at a slated meeting of the board of trustees of the hospital February 23, 1943.
Mr. Bishop informed the group that the hospital had been named as a base for the care of civilian casualties by the Office of Civilian Defense. He indicated that facilities would be provided for the care of war casualties should this become necessary.
Instructional work at the hospital was streamlined to meet the demands for more internes and nurses, and the courses for both had been accelerated, it was reported.
It was pointed out that practically all medical schools throughout the nation were completing their courses in less than four years by eliminating vacation periods, and that many students would be graduated in March of 1943 instead of June. To further hasten the demand for physicians, an act was before the Pennsylvania state legislature which would during the war, and for one year thereafter permit graduates of approved medical schools to take examinations for license in Pennsylvania after a nine month internship instead of 12. This permitted the Robert Packer Hospital to accept 10 additional internes to begin services on April 1, 1943, instead of on July 1.
The report further revealed that refresher courses for graduate nurses had been completed since Pearl Harbor and that 23 nurses had been added to the list of available graduates for emergency duty and for active duty. Approximately half the number had resumed nursing since completing their course.
As of that date 10 Red Cross nurses’ aides had been given their 80 hours of classroom work and were at work on the wards of the hospital. Part of the program for the class was having completed 150 hours of ward work.
It was explained that the United States Public Health Service, in an effort to train more nurses, had sent a request to all hospitals with training schools to accept additional students for the duration. In 1941 six additional girls were admitted and in September 1942 eight more girls than the usual number were accepted.
To still further the argument the supply of nurses in a spring class of 25, were to be admitted. They were in residence at Mansfield State Teachers College under a nurse coordinator, who had been employed for that purpose, for five and one-half months of pre-clinical work, after which they went to the Robert Packer Hospital for practical work. The fall class would number as many as could be arranged according to housing facilities. In May of 1943 there were 141 students enrolled in the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing.
Mr. Bishop also called attention to the fact that the hospital had provided a workroom for the production unit of the American Red Cross where women of the community under Mrs. Donald Guthrie, chairman, were sewing every day and evening except Saturday.
Wartime restrictions greatly affected the hospital. New equipment of many kinds was unobtainable and the purchase of food supplies was rationed to hospitals as well as individuals. The Hospital reported that the County Rationing Board was very cooperative and granted the hospital what they felt the patients needed in the way of food supplies. Mr. Bishop said that it did not mean that they had always had enough butter nor always enough beef, but there had been no real hardship.
The greatest difficulty for hospitals had been in the lack of manpower which affected them even more keenly that in business or industry. The shortages existed in all branches starting with the staff of doctors and extending to the nursing staff and the clerical, housekeeping, kitchen, laundry, and maintenance departments. In the summer of 1943, the hospital was unable to secure sufficient help in the kitchen and they called upon the auxiliary ladies to assist in preparing fruits and vegetables for quick freezing. They were able to put about 3,000 pounds of strawberries and vegetables in cold storage which was a big help during the winter months.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is currently president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.