Carantouan Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution observed the first anniversary of its founding on Saturday, September 30th, 1922, at the Iron Kettle Inn in Waverly, NY.
Luncheon was served at one o’clock to the members of the chapter and their guests. The decorations were very attractive, the flowers and small flags representing the national colors, while nut baskets and place cards were in the blue and white of the organization.
The program which followed a brief business meeting included brief remarks from Miss Marian Maurice, regent Tioga Point Chapter, Athens; Mrs. Bowman, regent, and Mrs. Ernest G. Wycoff and Miss Eleanor Gates, past regents of Chemung chapter, Elmira. They brought greetings and congratulations from their chapters and each one spoke of the size and potential strength of the “one-year-old-infant.”
Mrs. Harry Baldwin added a very great deal to the afternoon’s entertainment with two readings, both presenting in dialect some rare bits of dark philosophy.
Before the presentation of the chapter charter, Mrs. A. W. Bouton read a brief history of the notable charters of history and how the custom had developed since the Magna Carta was presented at Runnymede in the 12th century.
The charter was then unveiled by Miss Maurice, regent of the other chapter and presented to Carantouan chapter by the state regent, Mrs. Charles White Nash of Albany. It was received in behalf of the chapter by the regent, Mrs. Merriam, who responded very graciously.
Mrs. Nash then gave a very fine address along patriotic lines. She spoke of the new powers recently bestowed upon women, with the vote and the frequent appeals being made through organizations and otherwise for their endorsement of new legislation. She appealed to those present as members of the largest patriotic organization in this country to study all such new legislation very carefully and be sure they did not endorse any laws which would end to undo that for which our forefathers fought, bled and even died.
She spoke of the work accomplished in the state organization during the past year, of the increasing demand for the Manual for Immigrants which is published in several foreign languages, and which has finally been placed for distribution at Ellis Island.
Mrs. Nash was very enthusiastic when she spoke of the cottage which the New York State organization is building to be used as a dormitory for the industrial school for girls at Tamasseh, NC which was established and supported by the N. S. D. A.R. The cottage was the first to be built by any state and was dedicated on November 18, 1922. When completed it cost the state organization over $9,000.
The Carantouan Chapter N.A.D.A. R. was duly and formally organized, September 20, 1921, at the home of Mrs. F. W. Merriam. Mrs. Merriam was appointed organizing regent on June 8, 1921 when the members of Tioga Point N.S.D.A.R. who lived in New York State requested permission to start a new chapter in Waverly, NY. There were 55 members in the new chapter when it was officially organized. One of the projects that the new chapter took on was the preservation of Carantouan Spring located on the Forbidden Path in Waverly.
In 1968 The Carantouan D.A.R. marked Founder’s Day. Miss Ferris gave remarks that highlighted the time from the organization of the chapter in 1921 through the 25th anniversary in 1946. She noted that the name “Carantouan” was adopted by the chapter because of the imminence of the Carantouan Indians in the days long gone, whose stronghold was Carantouan Hill, better known as Spanish Hill and whose tribes numbered as many as 5,000. Carantouan Spring which is set in woods behind the Iron Kettle was a gathering place of this tribe and had been noted by the Carantouan Chapter with an inscribed bronze marker set in a boulder at the spring. “When the Erie railroad was first built pipes were laid from the spring to the Erie station where passing trains took water. The highway from Waverly to Elmira was neat the river and at the White Wagon Bridge was a watering trough whose water came from Carantouan Spring. During the war between the states many in this vicinity were giving assistance to run away slaves making their way from the Southern slave states to the Northern free states and Canada. Waverly took an active part in this underground railroad which was neither underground nor a railroad, but it did have stations and conductors. Elmira was one of the main stations. For a long period, intermittent digs have been conducted at Spanish Hill, establishing the fact that the hill was an Indian shrine. From fragments, implements and other artifacts, archeologists have determined that the Indian native village situated at the base of the hill, was one of the largest in the area.
In June of 1973 the highlight of the annual picnic of Carantouan Chapter D.A.R. in Waverly was the receipt of a grant of $200 from Betowski-VanDeMark Post No. 492 of Waverly to be added to the fund for the restoration of Carantouan Springs.
The Forbidden Path leads to the cistern of the Carantouan Spring. This is said to have been the drinking fountain of the Andastes (Carantouans) and their successors. Sadly, a bronze plaque that was placed at this site by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1927, has been stolen.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
