Today is St. Patrick’s Day so I thought I would write about how the Irish migration to the valley area began.
The opening of the Erie Canal in 1825 opened an era of water navigation in the United States. It also roused the people of Pennsylvania to the need for a great system of waterways to open up to commerce all parts of the commonwealth.
The Pennsylvania Act of February 25, 1826, authorized the construction of a great transportation system to be called “Public Works.” The people of Bradford County followed the construction of the new canal system and agitation for an extension of the canal to the upper Susquehanna and a connection with the Erie Canal began. Bradford County was rich in natural resources with no way for the residents to market them. The people were heard. The canal in this area was called the North Branch Extension.
In June 1836 Mr. Harris, the Principal Engineer of the North Branch Canal arrived in Towanda with a corps of engineers to start surveys. In November of that year allotments were made for the construction of 58 sections of canal between Athens and Wyalusing. Work was started in the fall and all winter laborers worked on the difficult “rock sections” at Milan, Ulster, Rummerfield and Standing Stone. The contactors depended upon Irish Immigrants who were recruited to do the back breaking work of digging the canal. Agents were sent from Bradford County to Ireland to pay passage for those willing to come to America. My Irish ancestors John and Ellen Shea Sullivan and James and Mary Austin Donovan arrived in Bradford County from County Cork Ireland in 1836. Their port of entry to the United States was Oswego, NY and we know from family lore that the Sullivans walked from Oswego to Towanda.
Many financial and other difficulties occurred during the years of construction of the North Branch Canal and often work was suspended. The Roman Catholic Priests who served the area in those early days of the canal encouraged the Irish Canal workers to go back into the hills and do what they knew best farm. This was the beginning of the many Irish settlements across the hills of Bradford County. Ridgebury being one of the first. Ridgebury was unique because Charles Carroll of Maryland, a signer of the Declaration of independence, acquired a large tract of land in what is now Ridgebury in 1792. His granddaughter the Duchess of Leeds in the 1840s sold portions of her holdings in what was then a great forest to the Irish canal workers.
In March of 1843 the first Mass was celebrated at Ridgebury by Farther John Vincent O’Reilly known in Roman Catholic History as the “colonizer.” A log church was built there by the end of 1843 and today in 2023 the third church constructed at Ridgebury Our Lady of Perpetual Help, is still in use by the Roman Catholic Community of the settlement. Margaret Gaitings Walsh a descendent of Cornelius O’Driscoll the first Irish settler there is still a member.
In 1852 The Shipman and Wells Manufacturing Company had come to infuse new life in Athens and a steady increase in population followed. Shipman and Wells built a large foundry near Bridge and Elmira Streets. The management of Shipman and Wells were aware that their employees mostly Irish Catholics had great spiritual needs. In an effort to retain these valued workers they provided land on South Elmira Street to be used to erect a Catholic Church. The little Roman Catholic Church of the Holy Ghost was built. The church was administered to by Father Jeremiah Ahern, pastor of SS. Peter and Paul in Towanda. Father Ahern also had a more substantial church constructed at Ridgebury in the same year.
Other Irish canal workers settled in and around Athens and in 1853 when work began to dig the Junction Canal to connect the North Branch Canal to the Junction Canal this canal required three dams, two aqueducts, 42 bridges, 11 locks and various canal houses. The Irish became the primary canal diggers, carpenters, blacksmiths, teamsters, and foremen. They were paid 10 cents and hour and worked 10-hour days. The canal ran from the border of Athens Township eighteen miles to Elmira, NY. This brought many more Irish immigrants to the area.
In 1849 the completion of the Erie Railroad in Waverly, NY brought hundreds of new residents to the area. The new residents settled on both sides of the border and a community grew on the Pennsylvania side in Athens Township in what would become South Waverly, PA. Many of the Railroad workers were Irish Catholic Immigrants. As we know the only Roman Catholic Parish in Bradford County at this time was SS. Peter and Paul in Towanda with missions at Ridgebury and Athens. The new residents were walking to Athens from South Waverly on roads that were in very poor condition. The Roman Catholics of Waverly, NY again mostly Irish Immigrants built their first church in 1853.
In 1868 the new Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton was created from the Diocese of Philadelphia. Bradford County was divided into two parishes. Father John P. O’Malley a native of Galway, Ireland was named pastor of the new parish which included Athens, Pine Plains (now Sayre), Ridgebury, South Waverly, Bentley Creek and Windham.
The area continued to prosper and grow and with the advent of the Railroad a new town grew between Athens and Waverly named Sayre. Father John Costello who was named pastor of Holy Ghost parish in Athens in 1875 could see the need for church structures in both South Waverly and Sayre. The Catholic Chapel of South Waverly was dedicated September 24, 1877, under the name Saint John the Evangelist. South Waverly was carved form Athens Township and named a Borough in January 1878.
In 1888 Father Costello had the first Church of the Epiphany built on North Elmer Avenue in Sayre. The Lehigh Valley Railroad had come through the area in 1869 and Sayre was born and grew to be one of the largest railroad repair facilities in the world and once again many immigrants from Ireland came and settled in Sayre.
Today if you drive on Route 199 out of Athens Borough past Tanners and down to the bridge that goes over the railroad tracks to the by-pass you can look down while crossing the bridge and see a section of the North Brach Canal still there after all these years and a reminder of the Irish who came to dig the canal.
Some early Irish surnames in the area: Sullivan, Desmond, Leary, O’Brien, Donovan, O’Driscoll. Walsh Coveney, Bustin, Farr, Loan, Horrigan, Cain, Doran, Caverly, Galvin, Grace, Murphy, Clark, Collins, Regan, Herlihan, Hogan, McCarthy, Maloney, O’Keefe, Limerick, Coleman, Hireen, Griffin, Sheridan, Burke, Mahoney, Farley, McArdle, Fox, O’Connor, Ward, Feeley, Foley, Lynch, Lambert, Cullen, White, Flood, Coughlin, Cunneen, Higgins, Crowley, Brown, Kelley, Touhey, Dengan, Dunn, Foyle and Hanley.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is currently president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
