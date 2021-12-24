Above, Athens Athletic Director JB Sullivan, Valley Christmas Committee member Denny Thomas and Waverly Athletic Director Rich McIntosh take a break from a meeting Monday to pose for a photo. Sayre Athletic Director Barry Claypool and Towanda Athletic Director Paul Lantz were not available for the photo.
After a one-year hiatus the Valley Christmas Tournament, sponsored principally by Gannon Insurance and First Citizen’s Community bank, will tip off in four locations on Tuesday.
“The cooperation from the schools has been fantastic,” said tournament committee member Denny Thomas. “We have everything put together and we’re ready to go. “The committee wants to thank First Citizen’s, Gannon’s and all of our sponsors.”
At Towanda, as Sayre has no JV girls team, the Moravia Blue Devils JV ladies will visit Towanda in a 1 p.m. JV girls game. That will be followed by the Sayre J.V. boys against host Towanda.
Up in Athens the Waverly JV girls will visit Athens for a 1 p.m. start with the schools’ JV boys to follow.
The varsity tournament begins with a pair of 6 p.m. girls games.
At Sayre, the Towanda ladies will be in town for a 6 p.m. tip. At the same time, Athens varsity girls will visit Waverly.
The Sayre varsity boys will host Towanda at 7:30 and the Athens-Waverly varsity boys game will follow the girls’ game in Waverly.
Wednesday will feature contests at three sites.
The JV girls consolation game will be at Athens at 1 p.m. with the JV boys consi to follow. Towanda will host the JV championship games with the girls at 1 p.m. and the boys to follow.
Finally, the varsity girls and boys consolation games will be played in Waverly with the girls game at 6 p.m. and the boys’ consi to follow.
On Thursday, the tournament turns to Sayre, where the girls’ championship will begin at 6 p.m. and the boys championship will follow.
Associate sponsors for the tourney are Thomas Cremation, Landy and Kilmer Insurance, Yanuzzi’s, Tomasso’s, Broad Street Barbershop, Ted Clark’s Busy Market and Hughes Notary Service.
