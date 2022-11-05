How does this happen? Seems like it was early September just the other day. My favorite month of the year went by in a flash, and October arrived in the company of everything pumpkin flavored.
I remember as a kid liking October for two…no, make it three…things: the World Series, leaping in and out of piles of autumn leaves, and Halloween. The baseball gods decreed somewhere along the way that the October Classic should end in the first week of November, thereby ruining the sports calendar forever. Baseball needs to end before the NBA and the NHL begin their seasons. For that matter, why in the devil are those two sports still trying to find a champion when baseball’s AllStar game is underway? And, by the way, didn’t college basketball’s March Madness used to end before April Fools Day?
Getting back to my October childhood pleasures–I feel pretty certain that this is a memory and not an invention of the mind: roving packs of little urchins, myself among them because my sister, the Enforcer, needed only to show me The Fist in order to bring me to heel. If I chickened out on her nefarious schemes to trash every pile of leaves on Laceyville’s Main Street, my life was forfeit. I have to admit, it was pretty exciting to sneak up on an unattended pile of autumn’s finest leaves and then dash out madly to perform a cannonball into the midst of the mound,scampering away quickly, undiscovered by whichever adults had raked them together. A band of no more than five of us could redistribute every leaf in town in a frenzy of daring guerilla attacks.
Breathless from our adventures, we’d end up at George’s Restaurant, all innocent-eyed and rosy cheeked, wheezing and gasping from our exertions. George, he of the big personality and the even bigger smile, would always serve up our cokes or ice cream cones with his traditional “And we thank you,” as he collected our nickels.
Although I never witnessed it, I heard tell on at least one occasion of an irate adult or two sitting over a coffee at George’s counter and crabbing about the little juvenile delinquents running through their carefully gathered leaf piles. I’m sure my sister never caught wind of those complaints because I never came under the threat of The Fist if I should spill my guts in a fit of madness and guilt.
By the end of October in those long ago years, we elementary school kids would be getting increasingly excited about our class Halloween parties. As a 4 year old, I had the incredible good fortune to be allowed to go along with my brother, Dave, to his fifth grade class party and parade. There I was, a special guest of all those Big Kids! My earliest brush with stardom! I always felt a pang of regret that I didn’t have a baby brother to invite to my class party. I suspect my parents recognized they had finally achieved perfection in child rearing when I came along, so why try again…?
I also suspect, on another issue, that my siblings and I were just like other gaggles of brothers and sisters, in that, once we got home from trick or treating with our pillow case filled with goodies, we poured them out in separate heaps and bargained across the table with tradesies. We all hated the houses that handed out a nickel or dime instead of candy.
Why, back in my day (I love mocking myself by using that phrase), those things—World Series, autumn leaves, and Halloween—defined October. Their arrival…and their passing…were regular and reliable. Once gone, the calendar was allowed to move on, and November meant two things: the arrival of the Sears Christmas Catalog, and Thanksgiving.
Now there is no clear cut ending of each month and beginning of the next. November sneaks in like a baserunner trying to steal home, arriving in a rush and kicking dirt in the face of the natural order of things. The World Series doesn’t belong in this month! It has no right usurping the fanfare of the beginning of college basketball season.
And November no longer has the good grace to leave quietly after the feast is ended and the dishes are washed and put away. No, now November has to brag for weeks ahead of time about the “unbeatable sales” of Black Friday. And people by the millions run, lemming-like over the precipice of common sense, falling in helpless masses upon the fiery pyre of shopping madness, flinging wads of cash and credit cards into the flames.
The Masters of Overwhelming Greed saw it and knew it was good, and so they extended Black Friday, renaming it Black Friday Week, or even Black Friday Month. And November became December while no one was paying attention. And in the end, with their money spent and their credit cards maxed out, the lemmings were suddenly so poor the only thing they COULD pay was attention. But it was too late. There was a New Years Eve Party to attend.
