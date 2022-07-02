There is nothing newsworthy in the title of this week’s column. Anyone who is still breathing at this moment knows the truth of that statement. Life is, indeed, a challenge. The longer we live the more we confront bumps in the road, mountains to climb, swamps to wade through, though they be infested with life-sucking vermin of all kinds.
Nothing new there. You’ve met and conquered many a difficulty in your lifetime, and you should have a deep sense of pride for all you’ve stood up to and faced down. Well done.
Allow me to share with you a couple of challenges that I have recently come to realize are beyond my poor abilities. In fact, allow me to lay down the gauntlet and challenge you with an assortment of problematic issues.
Here’s the first one: you’re probably familiar with the bright blue little boxes of Kraft macaroni and cheese. It’s a great little side dish that takes nearly no time at all to create on your stove top while the hot dogs are out on the grille. Admittedly it isn’t as good as homemade mac ‘n’ cheese, but it’s serviceable. The problem is this…the geniuses at the Kraft packaging plant put a small semi-circular perforation on the top edge of one narrow side of the box for your thumb to quickly pop the container open. IT CAN”T BE DONE! I have tried for innumerable decades to punch a thumb through that faux perforation and peel the top back all the way to the other side. Not once in all those years have I succeeded. Not once have I failed to try. And never, ever, have I not had to resort to brute strength and vile language to tear the top off that bright blue little box like a Viking tearing open a chest of precious jewels in some medieval monastery. A triumphant bellow “I will HAVE my macaroni and cheese, by all the gods of Valhalla!”
Of course the simple act of ripping the box asunder sends a spray of little elbow noodles across two rooms and inspires my Nordic wolfhound (Maizie the Magnificent is actually a small-ish Sheltie) to race madly through the house scooping up crunchy little uncooked noodles in her slavering maw.
I defy you to open a box of Kraft macaroni and cheese by using that little thumb spot.
And here’s another: this one popped up on my Facebook news feed as a bit of an oddment, based on a research project conducted by experts. Now, mind you, the experts were not named and the results of the study aren’t ironclad gospel truth. But it was one of those things that challenged my ego and my curiosity instantly. The gist of it was this: if you are incapable of standing on one foot for ten seconds, that indicates an 84% greater risk of death within ten years.
And now that you’ve stood up and tried to do that, how are you feeling?
I think I’m doomed.
I’m right handed, right footed, probably right brained (especially if that’s the side of my brain that dictates that I can’t handle tools of any kind.)
But I’m unbalanced on the right side. Two, maybe three seconds at best standing on my right foot alone. A nearly instant loss of control of the left side of my body sends me quick-stepping sideways to the right until I either slam into something solid, or manage to thrash wildly enough that the erratic left foot contacts terra firma and returns me to an upright stance.
Oddly enough, I can stand on my left foot all by itself for as long as I want to. I can even hop to the fridge and dig around inside for a tasty snack and hop back to my starting point, arms loaded with cheeses or puddings, maybe even a slab of apple pie. Of course shifting those goodies toward my drooling pie hole necessitates constant adjustment to maintain my balance. I’m a master at that.
The result of this combination of abject failure and resounding success, however, leaves me confused to say the least. Do I have five years left to tick each item off my bucket list, or do I have a touch of immortality? Maybe my right side will slough off in about ten years and people will give a sly wink and say, “He’s only half the man he once was.”
My recommendation–if at first you don’t succeed, try the other foot. But keep those hands free for snatching treats.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
