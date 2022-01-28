WATKINS GLEN — Tioga has been closing in on an IAC Small School bowling title for some time and Thursday night the Tigers pounced on the opportunity to claim it with a win over Odessa-Montour.

Tioga’s boys swept to the win and took home the titlke.

Tioga’s girls were swept by the Indians.

Boys

Tioga 4, Odessa-Montour 0

Dylan Slater had the high series of the day with a 592 for Tioga, rolling a 234 in the second game.

Tioga took the games 776-508, 902-625 and 863-741 to claim the total pin count 2,541-1,874.

Also for Tioga, Rocco Fariello had a 498; Gage Cain added a 492; Bradley Webb chimed in with a 473; Frank Chapman finished with a 446; and Nick Slater scored with a 429.

Austin Hoyt led O-M with a 440.

Girls

Odessa-Montour 4, Tioga 0

Sarah Barr hhad a 476 for O-M and teammate Jana Arais added a 461. That combo was more than the Tigers could handle.

O-M win the games 654-570, 625-601 and 702-634 and added a win in total pin count 1,981-1,805.

Caroline Chapman topped Tioga’s list with a 378, BobbiJo Tarbox added a 375 and Rachel Feeko finished with a 368.

Also for Tioga, Jaime Card had a 346, Allie Creller added a 337 and Ariana Hawley checked in with a 255.

