Ennis selects Corning CC

WAVERLY — Sometimes you need to change directions.For Waverly senior Aubrey Ennis, that’s happened a couple of times in recent months.
“I didn’t look into it at first,” said Ennis of Corning Community College. “I was looking more to a four-year school — but I’m going for childhood education so I know, financially, Corning is the best option for me. After two years, I’ll go to a four-year school, and keep going; hopefully get my Master’s. The more I looked into it, I saw there are benefits from it and people look past it.”
Ennis said that for a while she wanted to do something in the medical field.
“II always wanted to be a teacher but I knew they didn’t make the greatest money and something in medicine would”
That’s the other area where her thoughts have changed.
“I started doing peer mentoring for fifth graders. This year, I’ve done it a lot and it just made me realize that’s what I really want to do.”
On the softball field, Ennis has played third base for travel ball and caught for the Lady Wolverines.
Catcher isn’t her favorite position, but Ennis is all about doing whatever her team needs.
“If the team needs me to catch, I’ll catch. Do whatever’s best for them.”
Ennis said that Corning Community College Head Coach Stacy Johnson hasn’t indicated a position in the field to Ennis yet.
“If I hit the ball, I’ll be put in there somewhere, like she said ,” said Ennis. “I have to keep working on my hitting.”
The first team 2021 IAC All-Star is already an accomplished hitter. Last season she had a batting average of .475 with a 1.365 OPS (on-base average plus slugging percentage), seven doubles, five home runs, 24 RBI and 18 runs for the Wolverines.
“Corning’s getting one of the best softball players this school’s seen in a while,” said her travel ball coach Chris Bennett. “Audrey’s just a great kid. She works really hard. She’s a gym rat. Aubrey’s special.”
Bennett said that he’s seen the development over the years.
“When we first got together, Aubrey couldn’t throw a ball from third to first. Her mechanics were all screwed up. We worked for a year straight and now she throws a softball harder than anybody I know.”
Corning Head Coach Stacy Johnson got her first look at Ennis a couple of years ago.
“We’ve played against colleges in the past in the fall,” said Bennett. “We went to Finger Lakes Community College in the fall a couple of years ago and we played against Corning. Aubrey was playing third and Coach Johnson was coaching. They had runners on first and second with no outs. A girl ripped a shot that Aubrey one-hopped. She stepped on third and threw to first for a double play. Coach Johnson turned around, looked at me and asked , ‘who’s that girl?’. She’s been watching Aubrey ever since.
“When she went up there and met Coach Johnson she turned around to her dad and said ‘dad, this feels like home. his is what I’m used to.’”
For her part, Johnson is excited to be adding a player of Ennis’ calibre.
“She can swing the bat. She’s a hitter and she’s also a competitive kid. I like her competitive nature,” said Johnson. “She sees hitting as a craft and she works at her craft. She likes to win. Surround me with a bunch of kids who like to win and we can do good things. She’ll look to her left and her right and she’ll see kids who can swing it as well as she can. I think that’s going to spark the inner drive in her. She doesn’t even know what her ceiling is yet.”
The Red Barons went 37-3 last season and were the NJAA Division III runners-up in 2021.
