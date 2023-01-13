On January 16, 1933, the Sayre Amateur Sport Association held a benefit that the entire proceeds from went to the coffers of the Emergency Relief Association to carry on its work among the needy of Sayre. The Sayre Elks and Bob Adam proprietor of the Wilbur House stepped forward to give the benefit program a real boost when they got together and agreed to pay the cost of the seven-piece Checkerboard Orchestra who were booked to play at the event from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The printing of 1250 tickets was donated by the Murrelle Printing Company.
Activities were scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m. with a basketball game on the big floor between the Church of the Redeemer and the Spats. Eight other games continued until 9:30 o’clock.
The event took in $225 ($4,789 in 2023) as a result of the benefit basketball games and jitney dancing at the Sayre High School on January 16. The Sayre Amateur Sports Association who planned and arranged the event that was held in Sayre High School gym was in its second year of existence in 1933.
One of the largest crowds ever to witness home talent basketball was on hand for the nine games that ran off like clockwork. There was never a minute wasted. Teams started to play just as soon as the others cleared the way.
A crowd of 1,500 was estimated. No accurate check could be made as tickets had to be resold several times to take care of the crowd. The reserved section sales were halted shortly after 8 o’clock for the lack of seating space.
The games were exciting and ran true to form. Many of the players accustomed to the tiny playing courts, found it difficult to get started on the huge area. Three referees worked the last five games. Two worked the last girls’ games.
“Bun” Rindfleisch, Gene Winters, Don Tracy and Raymond Meade, regular officials, worked in good style. All donated their services for the night.
Jitney dances supervised by many patrons and patronesses lasted for two hours and netted a large sum of money. The music was furnished by the Checkerboard Orchestra.
Just a few of the socially prominent people could be picked out from the huge crowd. Among them were Dr. Donald Guthrie, Charles Helme, Mr. and Mrs. William Barnes, Mr. and Mrs. Bert Heath, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Reynolds, Mr. and Mrs. Adrian Samuels, Mr. and Mrs. George Drake, Mr. and Mrs. Herman Bolich, Mr. and Mrs. William Miner, Louis Dorsett, Dr. Harry Fish, Thomas P. O’Farrell, George Roberts, Harper Mercereau, Charles West, and many other socially prominent citizens of the Valley.
Fourteen men for ticket taking and other work were furnished by George L. Drake from the crew of unemployed working at that time for the borough.
Pop, ice cream bars, candy, cakes, and sandwiches were sold during dancing. This work was handled in a systematic manner by a committee headed by Superintendent of Schools L. E. Delaney, with Allan K. Snyder, principal of the High School, as the sub-chairman. Members of the committee included Mrs. W. H. Bowman, Mrs. C. O. Epley, Mrs. Harry Vosburgh, Miss Katherine McCabe, Miss Irene Lord, and Miss Geraldine Lewis.
Three candy girls sold their wares in the crowd during the games. This trio included Miss Helen McGovern, Miss Theresa Cost and Miss Mildred Blackwell. During, dancing they served refreshments with the aid of Joseph O’Boyle, Kenneth Eden, and John Kleinkauf.
Ticket sellers for the dancing and refreshments included Miss Bernice Branning, Miss Marguerite Knott, Mrs. L. J. Tres, Harold Cook, Lewis Dorsett, Jr., Joseph Capece and Frank Sargent.
Fire Police with Tony Bruno and Albert Frank aided in policing the building.
Others on the regular “staff” who donated their services for the evening were Miss Marie Dixon, G. C. Yale, William Brown, Judson Kast, Edmund Redington, Ed. Fox, Maynard Patton, G. C. Yale, John Carrington.
Robert Bolich was general chairman of the entire program and was given much credit for conducting the games and dancing in perfect fashion.
A complete report was not available directly after the event because of the large amount of tickets sold through the Shops. Charles Helme was the chairman of the ticket committee, with Richard Tonkin as sub-chairman.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is currently president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.