Waverly's season up in the air

Waverly’s offense is as diverse as any in the area. We’ve seen everything from the wing-T to the mid-line option to the spread.
This year’s Wolverines will be putting the ball in the air plenty, so a good core of receivers will be essential to the Wolverines’ success.
Fortunately for Head Coach Jason Miller and his Wolverines team, Waverly has just that in seniors Brady Blauvelt and Tyler Talada; juniors Isaiah Bretz; and Nate Delill; and sophomore Jay Pipher.
Coach Miller noted that all have good hands, have been improving in other ways and that their games compliment each other well.
“Talada has good hands. He and Blauvelt are both long — Tyler’s longer,” said Miller. “Both have improved immensely. Tyler is good across the middle and Blauvelt is more of an outside guy. They’re big targets.
Blauvelt said that the last season — as short as it was — helped the team coming into this fall.
“We were all pretty young but we all got a lot of varsity experience,” said the senior. “This year we should be ready to go.”
Talada saw some starting reps on both sides of the ball and thinks he and the team are better than they were at the end of the spring.
“I’m better than I was last year,” said Talada. “I catch the ball more and I’m better on defense.”
“Bretz is a complete receiver,” Miller said. “He can play slot, he can play outside, he can play inside. He has a big body and he’s a tough kid. He works very hard and is right there in the mix when we run four receivers.
Bretz pointed to the summer work for his team’s improvement.
“Seven on seven helped us out,” Bretz said. “We learned the plays and our hands got better. We ran the routes a lot better and got more trust in Joey (Tomasso).”
“Jay’s in there when we go three receivers,” Miller said. “He’s faster than everybody else. He has great hands and goes after the football. He’s able to run the reach. He’s very versatile.”
“The first couple of games (as a freshman last season) were a little nerve wracking,” said Pipher, who has clearly grown into his role. “As I went along I got a little more confidence and got better.”
It helps when you know your strengths, which he listed as, “my hands being quick to the ball.”
“Nate’s really improved he has a big body and tremendous hands,” Miller said. “He’ll be a big factor in what we do in multiple personnel groupings on offense as a tight end and an H-back. He’ll be a huge contributor on offense for us.”
The junior is in his third year on the varsity and saw a positive in the short spring season.
“(The spring season) was really weird,” he said “I think it impacted our team by causing us to get a lot closer to the younger guys. The younger guys developed more — and I was part of that younger group. Now, most of the upcoming sophomores, juniors and seniors know the playbook like the back of our hands. I think the impact was good. I think at some points it lead to really good improvement in the younger guys.”
“The bottom line is that over the summer they’ve gotten hundreds of reps,” said Miller. “I think we’re in a different place than we were in the spring. I think their knowledge, understanding of defenses, how to get separation has improved immensely. Whatever the outcome of (tonight’s) game, they’ll be better off because face some pretty good athletes and they’ll have to work hard to get open.”
Miller said that they’ve been working on yards after the catch.
“We’ve really emphasized yards after the catch. Although 7-on-7’s really not football, they understand that the ball has to be caught in traffic.”
Miller also likes the group’s improvement in reacting to the ball.
“The other thing that’s really improved is their ability to adjust to the football. (Last year), if the ball didn’t hit us in the hands we didn’t do very well. They’ve learned to adjust and that’s something that has to continue to improve.”
This group didn’t get the reps a receiving corps would normally get in a season back in the spring, but this work in progress is progressing rather well.
“Throwing the ball is hard. You have to have a lot of things go right top be successful. The throw has to be good, the timing has to be right, route running has to be precise. There’s a lot that goes into it,” said Miller. “Joey’s improved in understanding where to throw the ball and the touch on the ball. It’s a task but it’s been a more typical year where we’ve been able to rep this over, and over and over. I expect better things.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.