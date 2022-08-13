I fully expected to be writing today’s column from a hospital bed. If you happen to have read ElderSpew for the past two weeks, you’ll understand. The week that ended on August 7th was my “seven days of hell”, during which my daughter’s family left me in charge of keeping their cat alive. The aging beast has a track record of trying to tear me limb from limb, so I anticipated more of the same. On Day One she didn’t let me down. She was up to her old vicious ways, but experience taught me some brilliant evasive maneuvers.
Very strangely, the next several visits–Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday– were utterly without incident. In fact, the Grey Ghoul only bothered herself to say hello one time, and even then only from a distance. It was almost disappointing. I had kind of looked forward to adrenaline rushes and heightened awareness of the preciousness of life. Stupid old feline. All my hours of training like Rocky Balboa—or John Rambo–went for nothing.
Setting the cat tale aside, allow me to tell you about a phone conversation I had with my son last week. Two things: I have always been an emotional guy, easily moved to tears by everything from the worst kid on the basketball team making his second foul shot in the movie “Hoosiers,” to Jessica Chastain announcing “I’ve got him,” as she snatches Matt Damon with her astronaut tether in the climactic scene of “The Martian.”
The second thing: my son has never been a crier. At 6’3” and about 240 pounds , he has always lived by the credo that big guys are here to protect the little guys, the downtrodden. Most of the time, that has worked out well.
He’s approaching 40 years of age, and he’s turning into his father. The conversation I mentioned was on our cell phones, and he was ‘fessing up to having been shocked to find himself, as he called it, “sissy crying,” as Superman saved a jumbo jet airliner from crashing and killing hundreds of people moments before they would have been torn to shreds, their body parts spread over a mile or more. This was apparently not all that long ago, and he admitted that other fictional film crises have turned him into a soup sandwich since then. My baby boy is in touch with his sensitive side! I’m loving it…
He’s even taken to rewatching these cinematic tear-jerkers, using a technique he calls “look away and man up,” as the heroic–or sad–moment approaches. “If I don’t see it, it can’t hurt me!” We got to laughing at ourselves–I mentioned Roy Hobbs and the pennant winning home run in “The Natural” as a scene that makes me crumble every time I see it. We decided it isn’t the scene at all. It’s the music! The crescendo of stringed instruments and French Horns is physically damaging to my eyes. Water pours like a cascade from a ruptured dam…
By the way, Jeff Daniels delivers a sob-inducing speech to a cluster of soldiers who would rather desert than fight in the movie “Gettysburg.” By the time he finished I was Mr Machismo, ready to re-up and go fight Johnny Reb in a war that ended in 1865. A near-at-hand box of tissues was the only thing that kept me on my sofa.
Sometimes it’s real life that can get that sensitive side to come quivering and sniffling to the surface. On the 13th of this month I will no doubt struggle a bit to honor a request from one of my daughters. The struggle won’t be about whether I want to do what she has asked—I’m absolutely honored to have been asked.
At her request, I’ve become an ordained minister so I can perform her wedding ceremony. There are no words to tell you what this means to me, but I suspect my chest will burst with pride.
I can imagine there is a huge number of people who never would have seen this coming. Lloyd Davis? Are you serious? I fear church walls all over Bradford county will crack at the news.
I’m pretty sure I’ll be muttering to myself (probably more than once) “Look away and man up.”
I just hope I don’t say it out loud to the bride and groom.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
