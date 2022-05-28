Among my favorite pleasures, when I’m in full-on couch potato mode, is the Turner Classic Movies Channel. I’ll watch To Kill A Mockingbird every time I see it listed. Same thing for The Lion in Winter (the Peter O’Toole/Kathrine Hepburn version.) Those, and any number of others, are truly classic films. Great actors at their very best. Name almost any Paul Newman movie–Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and The Sting for example–his buddy movies with Robert Redford. Those flicks are simply great entertainment. Classic films.
Every now and then, though, TCM sneaks something into the lineup that just sounds so God-awful that I have to check it out. Enter “Killer Shrews.” Here’s the synopsis provided for this 1959 black & white horror flick: a mad scientist creates dog sized, fanged and very angry shrews with highly toxic and poisonous bites.
How could I pass that up?
‘50’s movies were full of mutant creatures created by radiation from atomic bomb testing…and they all wanted to kill and/or eat humans. These monster shrews (!) were the product of a single madman. The ‘50’s also were incredibly formulaic in their horror movies…we had The Hero, the Mad Scientist (professor/doctor, whatever), the Beautiful Young Woman whose only job was to be helpless and scream at every opportunity. She was usually the daughter of the Mad Scientist, and she usually fell in love with The Hero for no discernable reason. Oh, and she was contractually obligated to fall down while trying to escape the rampaging mutant creatures. It gave The Hero something heroic to do.
So there’s the set up. Of course there are always a few expendable extras on hand to die horrible deaths. Break out the popcorn…this promises to be a real nail-biter. Shrews for crying out loud! They should have run a double feature with The Taming of the Shrew, starring Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor in Shakespeare’s romantic comedy.
The Hero in this “Classic” was played by the same guy who played the bumbling sheriff, Roscoe Cochran, in The Dukes Of Hazard…James Best. He was also featured twice in the first season of the Andy Griffith Show as the talented guitar player who Andy managed to get a job with a traveling band who by the way, were the furthest thing from cool ever heard on network TV. In real life James Best couldn’t play a guitar at all. He didn’t play a hero very well, either…
Our unfortunate cast were trapped in an isolated house deep in Killer Shrew(!) infested woods. Special effects weren’t really a strong suit of these ‘50’s horror flicks, but this thing hit an all-time low. It was embarrassing. Hard to believe this “classic” was up against “Ben-Hur” in the race for Academy Awards! Little wonder it got no nominations.
The Hero and a throw-away Doomed Extra make a break for it and race through the forest to look for help. The special effects guys barely made any effort to disguise real dogs as mutant shrews as they unleashed the crazed horde upon the Doomed Extra and The Hero. This thing is so unbelievably bad I couldn’t look away. I’m sure the director of this cinematic masterpiece wouldn’t have appreciated my howls of laughter as the hideous (!) shrew-mutts loped along beside their intended meals.
The tension was so thin you could’ve cut it with a paperclip as the good guys made it back to the isolated house by the skin of their teeth.
At this point the movie was in danger of going over what must have been a $200 budget, so the writers concocted a scheme for survival of three of the four still alive at this point.
The Hero finds three empty 50-gallon oil drums just laying around the house (maybe that was normal in isolated houses in the deep woods back then. I was a Townie in central Laceyville in 1959, so I don’t know for sure.)
Being of a clever nature, he manages to cut a small viewing portal in all three drums after flipping them upside down. Then he lashed all three together with a mile long rope that also just happened to be right there. The Doomed Extra was a bit disappointed to not be included, so he took a pistol, climbed onto the roof of the house and leapt into the deep woods at a dead (and I do mean dead) run. He didn’t get far, but he managed to get the Killer Shrews(!) distracted enough that Hero, Mad Scientist and Beautiful Young Woman were able to slip into their lashed together isolation booths and skitter in tandem into the forest. The race to stay ahead of the Killer Shrews (!) was understandably the apex of the horror in this Classic Horror Film. I’m pretty sure that the actors nearly died of embarrassment at their involvement in this phenomenal celluloid turkey.
Of course, the Beautiful Young Woman was too weak to carry her 50-gallon oil drum as easily as the two men who were her traveling companions. That was the ‘50’s for you. As luck would have it, the over-stretched budget provided for a large boat to be waiting for our intrepid survivors as they came upon a large lake, unbeknownst to anyone up to that critical moment. And of course, the crazed dog-sized Killer Shrews (!) had to stop at the lake’s shoreline. I guess shrews can’t dog-paddle.
Bring on the uplifting, victorious music as the Beautiful Young Woman, who somehow avoided her father The Mad Scientist’s madness gene,and The Hero, have an impassioned embrace. The End.
An hour and thirty minutes of my life I’ll never get back, but at least To Kill A Mockingbird was next up.
