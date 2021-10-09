NEWARK VALLEY — Led by Matt Gorsline’s sixth-place overall finish, Athens’ boys cross country team placed fourth at the always competitive Bob Greene Invite Friday.
Gorsline finished with a time of 18 minutes, 8.8 seconds and was joined in the top 15 by teammates Ethan Denlinger, 11th overall in 18:25.5 and Kyle Anthony, 14th in 18:35.5.
Vestal won the event with 44 points, followed by Union-Endicott with 92 points, Elmira with 94 points, Athens with 116 points and Owego with 152 points Twelve complete teams competed.
Also scoring for Athens were Carter Lewis, 47th overall with a time of 19:57.5 and Nate Prickett, 50th overall in 20:08.5.
Waverly had two runners in the boys race. Nate Ackley placed 12th, finishing hot on Denlinger’s heels in 18:27.9. Teammate Gavin Schillmoeller was 75th with a time of 21:25.0.
Newark Valley standout Jonny Sherwood posted a smoking 17:08.6 on his home course to get the win.
Missing one of the team’s top two runners, Athens’ girls placed 12th.
Sara Bronson fared well, placing sixth overall with a time of 21:19.8.
Without Emma Bronson, Thea Bentley was the second Athens runner across the line taking 49th overall in 25:38.2. Also scoring for the Lady Wildcats were Cailyn Conklin, 79th in 28:22.3; Emily Henderson, 94th in 29:57.0; and Ruby Kinsman, 113th in 34:08.4
Elk Lake’s Krista Jones won the meet with a time of 19:52.67.
In the team standings, Union-Endicott took the win with 79 points and Elk Lake was second with 97 points,. Rounding out the top five were Delhi with 99 points, Elmira with 107 points and Owego with 108 points. Athens finished with 255 points.
Waverly had three runners in the event led by Harper Minaker, who was ninth overall with a time of 21:39.9. Olivia Nittinger took 26th in 23:51.3 and Liz Vaughn was 41st in 24:56.8.
Modified: Athens’ junior high boys also placed fourth in their race. Graham Wanck ran to a second-place finish with a time of 8:35.6 and teammate Eli Hicks posted a time of 9:02.4 to take sixth.
As a team, Athens finishes with 123 points, trailing only Ithaca with 7 points, Elk Lake with 70 points and Owego with 99 points.
Incomplete as a team, Waverly got an 18th from Chase Hine, who finished in 9:42.2.
Neither Athens nor Waverly had complete teeams for the modified girls’ race. Athens’ best finsher was Addison Bruns, who was fifth in 10:16.7 and Waverly was led by Lauren Gorsline, who took eighth in 10:23.3.
