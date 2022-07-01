On Saturday June 25, The Catholic Community of the Epiphany in Sayre hosted a Eucharistic Procession that honored the tradition and celebration of the Eucharist. This was planned to celebrate 30 years of Eucharist Adoration at the church a devotion that has been ongoing since the adoration chapel was founded. The history of the chapel begins with Father William J. Karle who was named pastor of Epiphany parish on June 9, 1990. Father Karle’s greatest gift to the parish was the foundation of Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration which was begun on Holy Saturday: April 18, 1992.
An article in the Evening Times marking the first anniversary of Eucharistic Adoration stated the following:
“The Church of the Epiphany welcomes parishioners at any time—literally—all day, all night, all year. At least one person is in the chapel at Epiphany at any time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.”
The anniversary ceremony began at the Church where more than 100 people gathered. The group led by the Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera Bishop of the Diocese of Scranton who carried the monstrance which held the most precious Eucharist, Reverend Daniel A. Toomey, Pastor of Epiphany Parish and Reverend Jose Joseph Kuriappilly Assistant Pastor of Epiphany Parish assembled and processed from the church to Elmer Avenue north to Howard Elmer Park and into the park where there were three altars set up to honor the Blessed Mother Mary, St. Joseph and the Precious Blood of Jesus special prayers were offered by Bishop Bambera at each altar. The group processed through the park in religious song and returned to the church where Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament was offered.
At 4 o’clock p.m. Bishop Bambera concelebrated Mass with Father Toomey and Father Kuriappilly this was followed with a dinner for the Eucharistic Adorers. The Bishops of the United States have launched a three-year Eucharistic Revival so more ceremonies such as this may occur in our area. This was not the first time a Eucharistic procession was held in Sayre. The following is an account of and event that occurred in Sayre 87 years ago.
On Tuesday May 28, 1935, Roman Catholics from all over the Diocese of Scranton gathered in Sayre for a Eucharistic Congress. The Congress under the direction of Father William J. Higgins was hosted by Father James Houlihan pastor of Epiphany Parish. Father Houlihan and the other area pastors prepared a program that was inspirational in the expression of respect and love for the Eucharistic King.
The Sayre Evening Times and the Towanda Daily Review both covered the event, and both reported that 20,000 people attended the Congress. I would bet that this was the largest single event ever held in the Borough of Sayre since its birth in 1891.
The conference opened with a Solemn High Mass in Epiphany Church, at 10:00 a.m., the Most Reverend Bishop Thomas O’Reilly presiding. Following the Mass, the parishioners of Epiphany acted as hosts to the Bishop and the 300 visiting clergy. At 1:30 P.M. the conference for the priests of the diocese opened, at which time a treatise on the Blessed Sacrament was read by the Rev. Joseph A. Griffin, Ph.D., of the Marywood College faculty. (Father Griffin was in later years pastor of SS. Peter and Paul’s in Towanda during his time there he was elevated to the rank of Monsignor).
During this time the crowd was growing for the procession to Howard Elmer Park and Benediction. Cars by the score were arriving in town and it kept three regular officers of the police force and five special police, under the direction of Chief Ray Nobles, busy directing traffic.
At 3:30 the W. S. and A. band under the direction of Wayne Crocker, played a brief concert of religious and patriotic numbers in front of the church and at 3 o’clock the procession viewed by thousands of admiring Catholics and non-Catholics, got under way.
Leading the procession, the line of march of which was south on Elmer Avenue to Lincoln Street thence to Desmond Street, to Packer Avenue and to the park, was Rev. Joseph S. Tomicek, a former assistant pastor at Sayre, as cross bearer. He was accompanied by a group of 16 altar boys in black cassocks and white surplices.
Then came the Sayre Legion Drum Corps led by O.R. Haverly as drum major and playing martial music. Next in line were the girls and boys of Epiphany School, the former dressed in white, and the nuns of the school with a number of visiting Sisters of Mercy from Towanda.
These were followed by the Sons of Italy band leading the women of the Blessed Virgin Sodality and the Catholic Daughters of America who made as fine a group of marching women as ever was seen in the Valley.
Following the women was the Valley band of 96 pieces which made one of the most colorful groups in the procession with their blue and gold capes and white trousers. Led by Paul Heavener, the playing of this band, the pride of the three valley towns drew forth praises from all sides.
Then came the scores of members of the Holy Name Society, including most of the prominent Catholic men of the town, and the Sons of Italy lodge and its auxiliary.
Followed next the nearly 300 priests in their white surplices, the monsignors in their purple vestments, the two assistants to the Bishop and finally, led by 20 young girls dressed in white and carrying gold ropes, came the Bishop’s car carrying the Holy Eucharist.
At the park the bandstand where the ceremony was held was decorated in American colors and the papal colors of gold and white, the arrival of the Holy Eucharist was heralded by the trumpets and bugles of the drum corps as the Host was tenderly carried to the altar by Rev. Monsignor McHugh.
Then the huge crowd knelt in adoration the Bishop officiated in the Benediction and the choir sang the response.
Following the ceremony Bishop O’Reilly stepped before the microphone and spoke to the crowd.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
