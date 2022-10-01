A few years ago on an autumn afternoon, three old gentlemen–each in his 70’s–were reminiscing about their shared experiences as children in Laceyville in the 1950’s. The youngest of the three–he was 71- was the driver, and he mostly listened as the others–76 and 79–relived adventures he had been too young at the time to take part in. Some of which took place in the ‘40’s before the driver was born.
Such hair as there was on those aging heads had all turned to silver, and the 76 year old sported a perfectly trimmed beard of the same color running down the jawline on either side and meeting at the center of the strong chin. The “kid” maintained an overgrown mustache matching the beard on the chin sitting next to him on the passenger front seat. The senior member of the threesome had forgone facial hair at this stage , but a clean chin and upper lip didn’t mean he looked any younger than his brothers.
The “kid” enjoyed listening to his older siblings as they prattled on about the many brave–even heroic–escapades they indulged in back in the day: jumping off the “ackerdock” , for example, into the raging waters that passed under it in a remote part of town. The baby of the family never got to the ackerdock as it turned out, and was into his adult years before he realized he was mis-hearing the word all those years ago(or more likely his brothers were mispronouncing it.) It was in fact, an aquaduct of a sort, and the thin stream of water that ran through it on occasion hadn’t raged in living memory.
As the road trip wore on, it was inevitable that every now and then the name of a ‘50’s Laceyvillian would crop up that the youngest in the car would remember, and he too, could toss a memory or two out for the consideration of his elders. It was almost as if the intervening decades had never happened, because without hesitation both of the ancient passengers would immediately deny that he had any idea what he was talking about.
And then the fights would start.
The youth–the only one in the car with the mental acuity to command the steering wheel–would threaten to pull over and put both of the codgers out of the car, knowing he probably couldn’t take either of them in a fair fight if it came to that. There was plenty of bravado tossed about, and pointless jibes about kicking withered old posteriors into pulp.
Eventually all the bluff and bluster would exhaust itself, the flushed old faces would return to a semi-healthy glow, and for a minute or two, there would be a peaceful lull in the car.
There is a fourth brother who at the time lived two states away, and therefore missed his opportunity to respond to the accusations and the outlandish claims heaped upon him in absentia, regarding his character and his role in any troubles the two older gentlemen had encountered as kids. He was a year older than the 76 year old, and the “kid” in the car held memories of those two brawling over imagined wrongs against each other on several occasions.
All that notwithstanding, the roadtrip was going really quite smoothly until the front seat passenger brought up a memory that apparently pained him deeply- and had done so for some 71 years. His words were directed to his older sibling as he talked about seeing “Mom” leave the house when he was about 5 years old. He hadn’t known why and he had worried greatly about it at the time. Then, a week later, she came home…and at this point in his tale he turned his most malevolent gaze upon the “kid” and said, “...and she brought THAT THING home with her,” as he cuffed the little brother at the steering wheel on the side of the head.
And the fights resumed. And the cycle repeated itself.
That’s a very long tale to bring you to this: on the day I’m writing this I have become a grandfather for the 12th time. This tiny baby girl will come home to an older sister–at 2 ½ years old, she’s spending the night with us until mommy and daddy and her little sister come home on the morrow, as the poets say. My wish for these two young lives–and their much older brother–is that their growing up years can result in relationships as deep and loving as the relationships among we five kids (there is a lone sister among us) from Laceyville came to be.
Roadtrips like the one I’ve described are priceless, and worth the waiting for seven decades.
