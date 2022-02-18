Waverly teams fare well at Candor tourney

Waverly boys fifth grade team is pictured above. In the front row from left to right are Brycen Fiske, Brody Lambert, Braiden Judson, Maddex Presher. In the back row from left to right are Coach Ryan Skovira, Drew Croft, Jonathon Montgomery, James Cole, Cooper Skovira, Coach Bobby Fiske.
CANDOR — Waverly Recreation’s fifth and sixth grade basketball teams took part in the Candor Tournament over the weekend. Waverly’s fifth grade team won all four by rout on the way to the title in that division.
Waverly’s sixth grade squad won its first three games before falling in the title tilt to take second.
Fifth grade
Waverly 38, S-VE 13
Braiden Judson paced Waverly with 10 points.
Waverly 39, Candor 2
Judson led Waverly’s scorers with 10 points again.
Waverly 43, Candor 6
Judson had 13 points in the win and Drew Croft netted 10 points.
Championship game
Waverly 47, Tioga 3
In a balanced team effort, Judson, Cooper Skovira, Maddox Presher and Jonathon Montgomery scored eight points each for Waverly.
Sixth grade
Waverly 19, S-VE 12
Hayden Roskow keyed the win with nine points.
Waverly 28, Candor 22
Lawrence Hyman netted 10 points to lead Waverly.
Waverly 28, Candor 26, OT
Hyman popped for 15 points and Roskow had eight points in an overtime thriller.
