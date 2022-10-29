The following editorial appeared on the front-page in the Sayre Evening Times October 30, 1942.
Hallowe’en hooliganism which reached its crescendo last night and can be expected to attain a new peak tonight unless immediate steps are taken to prevent it, is now as never before a menace.
During peacetime, the destruction of property and annoyance of householders is an unnecessary nuisance, but with the nation engaged in a struggle for its very existence, any disruption of normal processes is sabotage and aid and comfort the enemy.
Last night’s rowdyism in Sayre showed clearly that the situation cannot be left to correct itself. Sayre’s police force is admittedly small and cannot be expected to patrol all of the borough’s streets throughout the night, but there is a remedy, if officials will take it.
A number of men interested in police work and with some training in that field, hold appointments as special policemen and are subject to call when they are needed. A half dozen of these men scattered about the borough should be able to hold down the rowdies to a considerable extent, and the cost of bringing them on duty would be slight compared with the benefits to be gained.
The smashing of milk bottles around the town, itself bad because of the necessity for replacement, is doubly serious because of the danger of damage to priceless and irreplaceable tires. The hurling of rotten vegetables creates a cleaning problem for housewives, requiring time which might, in some cases at least, be devoted to war activities. But most serious if all is the disturbance of the rest of war workers who need their rest more and more as time goes on. And fires set in the streets may spread to homes and cause great destruction.
Let’s have some quick action to prevent a repetition tonight of last night’s hooliganism.
On November 2, 1942, another editorial appeared in the paper.
A salute to Valley youth. Hallowe’en has passed and the Valley owes a tribute to its youth for the relatively orderly celebration of the day and the lack of destruction which has marked the occasion in some past years.
While the season started out to be rowdyish one, the young people of the Valley responded nobly to the appeals to their patriotism and halted their destructive pranks, so that Friday and Saturday nights were quiet, and damage was held to a minimum.
Public authorities and parents also deserve credit for the quietness of Friday and Saturday nights. Extra policemen were on duty to help keep order and many parents took steps to keep their children out of mischief. The chief credit, however, goes to the youngsters themselves, who would have found a way to circumvent the checks upon their activities if they had not been convinced that disorderly conduct was unpatriotic.
The appeal of the Evening Times in Friday’s paper was taken thoroughly to heart, and this newspaper wishes to take the opportunity to thank the young people who responded so well. The boys and girls of the valley showed that they are true Americans and an example for their elders.
The papers of the day were full of Halloween events that would be taking place so there was certainly a lot for the youth of the Valley to participate in without taking to the streets 80 years ago in 1942.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society
