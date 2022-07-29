According to articles in the local newspapers two women and eight men waived hearings before George D. Bonfoey justice of the peace August 4, 1921 and were committed to the county jail at Towanda for appearance before judge William Maxwell.
They were arrested as operators of gambling devices in a raid on a carnival in South Waverly the night before. The carnival was sponsored by the Waverly lodge. Loyal Order of Moose.
The ten people arrested were form Altoona, and Lancaster, PA.
Complaints of alleged, illegal wheels and gambling devices began to reach Bradford County District Attorney William G. Schrier shortly after the carnival started operation August 1. He investigated and found children the chief patrons. The raid was then arranged.
Officers from the valley were summoned and instructed by Schrier and S. K. Evans deputy sheriff. Each man was given a separate wheel to watch. When the scene was set and all had gathered the evidence necessary to push the action, Evans gave the signal and the men closed in. The round-up took less than three minutes.
The prisoners were hustled into trucks and motor cars and rushed to the town hall. Officers followed with toy dolls, electric lights, wheels and other contraptions and devices, which were used as evidence. These were all stored in the Sayre town hall.
When they reached Sayre, all were brought before Justice Bonfoey and asked for a continuation of their hearing until 9 o’clock the next morning. They were all sent downstairs in the Sayre Borough Hall to the cell room for the night.
The two women seemed far less concerned in their predicament than the men. They joked among themselves and jollied the officers as to the preparations that had been made for their place of rest and took to the cell room light-hearted and happy. They seemed no more worried the next morning and ate heartly.
William Wilson, an attorney from Towanda, arrived in Sayre the next morning and tried to persuade the authorities to withdraw the complaints.
Fred E. Seager, county detective, who was the complainant, refused.
Wilson argued that the prisoners would pay the costs and move out of town, and thus accomplish the purpose of the trial, which he took to be an effort to end gambling here and a warning to other organizations not to attempt similar practices.
Those who assisted Schrier and Evans in the raid were Sheriff Charles E. Drake of Towanda; Chief of Police Robert J. Mulligan of Athens; Chief of Police E. F. Keller of Sayre; Deputy Sheriffs John Drake of Towanda; Fred Burns of Athens; Ray Nobles, Harry Westbrook, George Townsend and Joseph Fox of Sayre; William DeWitt and Jesse L. Presher, night officers at Waverly; Moses G. Struble, night officer at Sayre.
The carnival was sent to south Waverly by the United Amusement company. Its members said they were railroad workers that lost their jobs early in the spring and took to the road to make ends meet until business picked up.
They insisted that this was the first time they had ever been arrested and pointed to the fact that they had been asked to return virtually every town, that they had played. The prisoners were transferred to Towanda to the county jail to await Judge Maxwell.
On August 6, the ten members of the amusement company appeared before Bradford County Judge William Maxwell. They were fined a total of $50 and ordered to pay $150.00 costs when they pleaded guilty to operating gambling devices. Sentences of imprisonment, permitted by the statute were suspended upon condition that the company leave the county immediately and never again attempt to operate similar devices. They would be imprisoned if the company returned.
John Storms, burgess of South Waverly, told the judge at the trial that the borough had three policemen guarding the grounds and that he was not aware that any gambling games were in operation. He expressed surprise at the interference.
Frank P. Clohessy, a Moose, testified that he had and intimation of the raid early in the afternoon but doubted its execution because he did not think the games would be considered gambling.
Moose sympathizers complained that they should have been notified of the reported gambling and the proposed raid. Many citizens agreed with that opinion, while others who urged strict enforcement of the law declared it absurd to think of notifying alleged law breakers whenever authorities propose to end illegal practices.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
