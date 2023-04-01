I found out something about my death earlier this week. That event hasn’t happened as of this writing but it was a disturbing discovery nonetheless. I’ll tell you about it shortly, but first a word or two about the rulers of yore. It seems that at least since the time of the pharaohs, much thought was given to sending them on their final journey with a favorite pet, or an animal that symbolized a revered deity.
That practice seemed to have gained traction around the world, but I’m betting no one ever consulted the cat or the dog or the bull to get their feelings about it.
That seems unfair, in my mind.
In fact I’m absolutely certain I’ve never owned a cat in my life whose most fervent prayer would have been to be snuffed and stuffed in my casket for companionship’s sake. They’d be far more likely to have put in a call of dibs on my dead eyes while my still-warm corpse lay lifeless in the front lawn–or wherever.
The only guinea pig I’ve ever owned never knew I was even alive and feeding his worthless little body on a daily basis. Strange pet…the food pellets went in one end and came out the other without changing shape. The color, on the other hand, had taken on a darker hue.
Not an interesting traveling partner for the afterlife. Not at all.
He lived in a very large sky-blue plastic tub among wood shavings and shredded newspaper, food and water at his beck and call.
We nearly cooked him alive one incredibly cold day in the winter of ‘76-’77. It was entirely unintentional. We had turned on the oven and left the appliance door open for the sake of some heat in the kitchen. Being of a loving and compassionate nature, I set Pigger’s tub on the door of the oven so he could stay warm. It wasn’t until his usual rapid scampering noises among the shavings and paper had slowed waaay down, that I realized his tub was melting. Poor little guy. He survived, and thrived for a few more years before sauntering off to the rainbow bridge…where I suspect a feral cat made short work of his husk.
Sorry…got off task there for a bit. Back to the burial habits of the ancients. I’ve always been fascinated by the ceremonies that must have surrounded the passing of royalty and other assorted Big Wigs. Archaeologists are always finding incredibly touching and heart-tugging burials where some chieftain and his horse or his hunting dog –or his guinea pig–share a grave.
I sometimes wonder if maybe the animal died first, and the tribe decided the leader was worthless anyway, so they dispatched him to guide the covered-in-glory steed into the green meadows of the hereafter.
Now then…back to my discovery of earlier this week:
It seems I may not leave this mortal vale all by myself, whenever that national catastrophe should occur. I have it from a very reliable source–the very woman who seven years ago bought me the world’s most beautiful Sheltie. The fact is, she and Maizie have never bonded quite as wholeheartedly as the manic little beast and I have done. That may be because both Maizie and I are besotted with our own little idiosyncrasies, many of which we hold in common. We both are experts in the fine art of sleeping at the drop of a pin for extended periods of time. We both eat pretty much anything that might possibly be food-related, although the canine gobbles like a starving creature and I, being of a genteel, refined nature, linger lovingly over every morsel. We both belch our satisfaction, but I never, ever lose a bit of nourishment out the side of my mouth.
My dog and I are best of pals.
I was told–in front of witnesses today– by my wife that on the day I rattle my last breath, I–and Maizie along with me– are going straight to the fire barrel in the side yard. I can understand the savings in funeral expenses; what I can’t quite grasp is the eagerness in her eyes and her tone when she proclaimed the dog and I will be crammed into a fifty-gallon drum with enough paper trash to get a good blaze going.
Thousands of years from now, a team of archaeologists exploring the banks of the Susquehanna will encounter a mysterious and unique burial under layers of sediment, and they’ll puzzle at length over the perfect skeleton of a magnificent dog, and the wadded up bones of the nameless knave who was sacrificed to attend to the immortal pooch as she pranced in glory over the rainbow bridge into doggy paradise.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
