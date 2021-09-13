Monday, Sept. 13Field Hockey

Vestal at SVEC (at S-VE), ppd.

Girls Soccer

Groton 4, Tioga 0 Athens 3, Troy 2

———Tuesday, Sept. 14Cross Country

Athens, Sullivan County at Sayre, 4:30 p.m. Whitney Point, SVEC at Waverly, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Notre Dame at SVEC (at Candor), 4:30 p.m. Newark Valley at Waverly, 7 p.m.

Golf

NTL match at River Valley CC, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Canton at Athens, 7:30 p.m. S-VE at Waverly, 6:30 p.m. Candor at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.

———Wednesday, Sept. 15Girls Soccer

Athens at Williamson, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Athens at Troy, 5:30 p.m.

