Monday, Sept. 13Field HockeyVestal at SVEC (at S-VE), ppd.Girls Soccer Groton 4, Tioga 0 Athens 3, Troy 2———Tuesday, Sept. 14Cross CountryAthens, Sullivan County at Sayre, 4:30 p.m. Whitney Point, SVEC at Waverly, 5 p.m.Boys SoccerNotre Dame at SVEC (at Candor), 4:30 p.m. Newark Valley at Waverly, 7 p.m. GolfNTL match at River Valley CC, 2 p.m.VolleyballCanton at Athens, 7:30 p.m. S-VE at Waverly, 6:30 p.m. Candor at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.———Wednesday, Sept. 15Girls SoccerAthens at Williamson, 4 p.m.Boys SoccerAthens at Troy, 5:30 p.m.
