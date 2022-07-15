Increasing enrollments that strained the facilities of the Sayre High School building erected in the late 19th century brought about years of efforts on the part of school boards to build a more modern school. The following appeared in the Sayre Evening Times in April of 1921.
“That Sayre must have a new high school building and that the time has come to make definite plans for securing such a structure as the district needs to be located on the large lot on West Lockhart Street, was the opinion of all of the members of the Sayre school board at the meeting held April 5, 1921, and the board will soon take steps to carry through a plan that will make such a building at the earliest moment that the project can be financed.
It is possible that the school district may have to be content with the erection of part of such a building at first and then complete it as soon as the necessary funds can be procured. This plan was not definitely decided upon by the school board but is one that has been followed by other school districts, and its feasibility will be carefully investigated.
Under the present limitations on debts being seven per cent, on the assessed valuation of the borough. Sayre can borrow about $125,000 ($1,826,850.00 in 2022). This amount can be spent only when authorized by the voters of Sayre and is not enough to more than half pay for the kind of building needed, when the present cost of construction is considered.
But it will take at least two years to prepare plans, obtain the authorization of the citizens of Sayre to have the building erected, and so it is quite necessary that the plans be started as soon as possible.
The present high school building is overcrowded, and the work can be carried on there only with extreme difficulty and much of it is very unsatisfactory because of the limited facilities and overcrowding. Next year (1922) there will be fifty more in the high school than at the present time. This increase will necessitate at least two additional teachers and make it necessary to vacate two of the grade rooms in the central building. The two grades must be given accommodations somewhere else.
The school board sought to avoid the erection of another temporary portable structure and looked for room in buildings in town. The third floor of the concrete block recently vacated by the Reeser store at the corner of Elmer Avenue and Lockhart Street at first seemed a feasible place, but the state department of education refused to give a permit to use it for school purposes, because it is not a fireproof structure, and it would be necessary to place two rooms full of grade pupils on the third floor.
The Milltown section also presents a building problem. When the old school was destroyed by a fire a temporary structure was erected and is still in use. It should be replaced as soon as possible with a permanent building.
It now appears that the only possible plan for meeting the expansion for next year will be another of the portable structures. Whether it will be placed adjacent to the central building or on the school lot west of the ponds will be decided later. A committee was appointed to arrange the specifications and obtain bids so that it will be ready when school opens in September.”
The voters of Sayre gave the proposal for a new high school a whopping approval in 1926 by a vote of 1,339 to 304. The following year the contract was awarded to C. M. Thompson of Towanda, the low bidder.
Ground was broken in 1927 and on May 31, 1928, the cornerstone was laid. Work was virtually completed on the brick and imitation stone structure by Christmas. The first classed reported on the morning of January 7, 1929.
The new half million-dollar ($8,546,666.67 in 2022) Sayre Junior-Senior High School was formally dedicated on March 26, 1929.
The Milltown Portable School was replaced with a four-room building in 1926.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
