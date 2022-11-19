Since the moon influences the tides, a blood red lunar eclipse greeted the American electorate on the morning of Election Day and seemed like a haunting omen of things to come for Democrats. It wasn’t and is where the anticipated red tide remained – lost in space. Democrats toiling under an unpopular and compromised president with a 40% approval rating dodged a major setback.
Apparently, Americans have not endured enough high inflation and energy costs, illegal immigration, increasing crime and a cognitively challenged lifelong politician. So, a polarized and divided nation elected more of the same including a mentally challenged, stroke patient as the latest Democrat puppet senator in John Fetterman. Between President Biden and Fetterman, it seems Democrats are trying to make mental incapacity – vogue.
Over the last century as a referendum on a rookie president, the opposing party historically gains 25 seats on average in the House of Representatives during his first midterm election. Republicans could not even manage a customary midterm turnover as they failed to win many of the toss-up House races resulting in their slim majority that can be reversed in 2024.
A red wave might have encouraged the Democrats to orchestrate the removal of Biden. Instead, two more years of governance is on tap by the concealed and anonymous Biden staffers, through executive orders, while administering the various federal agencies by fiat.
Democrat spending on Trump endorsed candidates throughout the primaries worked its magic as nearly all of them lost in the general election. Too many candidates courted Trump rather than the voters.
Early voting needs to end. Nearly, 700,000 had already voted in Pennsylvania before Fetterman’s embarrassing debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, who gained considerably, thereafter. Moreover, many admitted had they known about Hunter Biden’s malfeasance before casting their ballot in 2020 would not have voted for Joe Biden.
Such behavior underscores how information is the most powerful and lucrative commodity the world over.
Not convinced?
One district in Pennsylvania voted overwhelmingly to re-elect a state representative who died almost a month before the election.
Many news’ outlets said the murder of our most innocent and defenseless among us was a major driver for Democrats in getting out the vote. We have reached the point where it is more important for a woman to have the right to kill her unborn child than it is for her to be able to afford the child’s upbringing. Democrats running on abortion is a mortal stain on the American soul.
Given the major lurch to the left of the mainstream media, education, government, and Hollywood, it is practically a miracle any conservative can break through this socialist onslaught. Academia staff that identify as conservative are rarer than freckles on a frog.
We are reaping what has been sown not over the past two elections but over the last two generations.
The midterm uncovered how Donald Trump’s efforts are affecting the fate of the Republican party, his rivals, and his own aspirations. It also has a growing number of his diehard supporters rethinking the future. Trump’s belittling of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the most successful governor in the nation, while telegraphing that he plans another White House run in 2024, emboldened the legion of anti-Trumpers, while hurting those candidates he endorsed.
Republican loyalty to the impulsive Trump, who now stands at 0 for two in midterm elections, is fading and will empower DeSantis. Florida is as red as California is blue. DeSantis is the future of conservative politics. DeSantis is Trump minus the hair, that outer-boro New York City brashness, or the baggage.
This is the second time the GOP laid all its chips on Trumpism, and the outcome was no different. The Trump era is fading while the DeSantis era is ascending.
Even if Republicans had won both houses of Congress, it will take a veto-proof majority to undo anything, which is unlikely to happen until 2024, if ever. Republicans wasted another great opportunity while getting kicked by a blind donkey. Self-inflicted political folly serves no purpose.
The best Republicans can hope for is a healthy dose of Washington gridlock, while heeding William Buckley’s immutable first commandment of sensible politics: Support the most conservative candidate – who is electable.
