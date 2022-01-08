Thursday, Jan. 6Boys Basketball
Athens 70, Towanda 60 Canton 76, Sayre 46
Wrestling
Towanda 66, Sayre 4
Bowling
Edison at Tioga, 3:30 p.m.
Boys
Waverly 4, Newark Valley 0
Girls
Waverly 4, Newark Valley 0
Swimming
Waverly 110, Dryden 38 ———
Friday, Jan 7.Girls Basketball
Spencer-Van Etten at Union Springs, 7:30 p.m. Williamson 42, Sayre 11 Waverly 71, Lansing 29 Southern Cayuga 49, Tioag 45 Athens 40, Wellsboro 30
Boys Basketball
Tioga 63, Southern Cayuga 47 Union Springs at Spencer-Van Etten, ppd. Waverly 66, Lansing 32
Wrestling
Athens at Mid-Winter Mayhem, Indiana University Waverly at the Ross Cordell-Oneonta Rotary Tournament
Winter Track
Waverly at Winterfest Invite at SUNY Cortland, 6 p.m. ———
Saturday, Jan. 8Wrestling
SVEC at Dual Meet Tournament for Transportation at Odessa-Montour, 7:30 a.m. Athens at Mid-Winter Mayhem, Indiana University, time TBA Waverly at the Ross Cordell-Oneonta Rotary Tournament, time TBA
Boys Basketball
North Penn/Liberty at Sayre, 1:30 p.m. ———
Monday, Jan. 10Girls Basketball
Athens at Wyalusing, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Sayre at North Penn/Mansfield, 7:30 p.m. ———
Tuesday, Jan. 11Girls Basketball
Waverly at Spencer-Van Etten, 7 p.m. Northeast Bradford at Sayre, 7:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Tioga, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Spencer-Van Etten at Waverly, ppd. Tioga at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Canton at Athens, 7 p.m.
Winter Track
Waverly at Hurley Invite at Ithaca College, 5 p.m., Ccd.
Bowling
Owego at Waverly, 3:30 p.m. Marathon at Tioga, 3:30 p.m. ———
Wednesday, Jan 12Wrestling
SVEC at Whitney Point, 6 p.m. Tioga at Waverly, ppd. Sayre at Canton, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Athens at North Penn/Mansfield, 7:30 p.m. Sayre at Cowanesque Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Tioga at Groton, 3:30 p.m.
Swimming
Waverly at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m. ———
Thursday, Jan. 13Girls Basketball
Athens at Troy, 7:30 p.m. Sayre at Wyalusing, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Athens at North Penn/Liberty, 7 p.m. Troy at Sayre, 7 p.m. Tioga at Waverly, 6 p.m.
Bowling
Waverly at Watkins Glen, 3:30 p.m. ———
Friday, Jan. 14Girls Basketball
Union Springs at Tioga, 7:30 p.m. Waverly at Dryden, 7:30 p.m. Groton at Spencer-Van Etten 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Spencer-Van Etten at Groton, 7:15 p.m. Sayre at Wyalusing, 7:30 p.m. Tioga at Union Springs, 7 p.m. Athens at Wellsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Athens at New Oxford Tournament, time TBA ———
Saturday, Jan. 15Swimming
Athens at Elk Lake Invitational, 11 a.m.
Wrestling
Waverly at Jim McCloe Memorial at Waverly, 8 a m. Athens at New Oxford Tournament, time TBA Sayre at Williamson, 10 a.m.
Girls Basketball
Sayre at North Penn/Liberty, 11 a.m.
Winter Track
