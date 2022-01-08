Thursday, Jan. 6Boys Basketball

Athens 70, Towanda 60 Canton 76, Sayre 46

Wrestling

Towanda 66, Sayre 4

Bowling

Edison at Tioga, 3:30 p.m.

Boys

Waverly 4, Newark Valley 0

Girls

Waverly 4, Newark Valley 0

Swimming

Waverly 110, Dryden 38 ———

Friday, Jan 7.Girls Basketball

Spencer-Van Etten at Union Springs, 7:30 p.m. Williamson 42, Sayre 11 Waverly 71, Lansing 29 Southern Cayuga 49, Tioag 45 Athens 40, Wellsboro 30

Boys Basketball

Tioga 63, Southern Cayuga 47 Union Springs at Spencer-Van Etten, ppd. Waverly 66, Lansing 32

Wrestling

Athens at Mid-Winter Mayhem, Indiana University Waverly at the Ross Cordell-Oneonta Rotary Tournament

Winter Track

Waverly at Winterfest Invite at SUNY Cortland, 6 p.m. ———

Saturday, Jan. 8Wrestling

SVEC at Dual Meet Tournament for Transportation at Odessa-Montour, 7:30 a.m. Athens at Mid-Winter Mayhem, Indiana University, time TBA Waverly at the Ross Cordell-Oneonta Rotary Tournament, time TBA

Boys Basketball

North Penn/Liberty at Sayre, 1:30 p.m. ———

Monday, Jan. 10Girls Basketball

Athens at Wyalusing, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Sayre at North Penn/Mansfield, 7:30 p.m. ———

Tuesday, Jan. 11Girls Basketball

Waverly at Spencer-Van Etten, 7 p.m. Northeast Bradford at Sayre, 7:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Tioga, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Spencer-Van Etten at Waverly, ppd. Tioga at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Canton at Athens, 7 p.m.

Winter Track

Waverly at Hurley Invite at Ithaca College, 5 p.m., Ccd.

Bowling

Owego at Waverly, 3:30 p.m. Marathon at Tioga, 3:30 p.m. ———

Wednesday, Jan 12Wrestling

SVEC at Whitney Point, 6 p.m. Tioga at Waverly, ppd. Sayre at Canton, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Athens at North Penn/Mansfield, 7:30 p.m. Sayre at Cowanesque Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Tioga at Groton, 3:30 p.m.

Swimming

Waverly at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m. ———

Thursday, Jan. 13Girls Basketball

Athens at Troy, 7:30 p.m. Sayre at Wyalusing, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Athens at North Penn/Liberty, 7 p.m. Troy at Sayre, 7 p.m. Tioga at Waverly, 6 p.m.

Bowling

Waverly at Watkins Glen, 3:30 p.m. ———

Friday, Jan. 14Girls Basketball

Union Springs at Tioga, 7:30 p.m. Waverly at Dryden, 7:30 p.m. Groton at Spencer-Van Etten 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Spencer-Van Etten at Groton, 7:15 p.m. Sayre at Wyalusing, 7:30 p.m. Tioga at Union Springs, 7 p.m. Athens at Wellsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Athens at New Oxford Tournament, time TBA ———

Saturday, Jan. 15Swimming

Athens at Elk Lake Invitational, 11 a.m.

Wrestling

Waverly at Jim McCloe Memorial at Waverly, 8 a m. Athens at New Oxford Tournament, time TBA Sayre at Williamson, 10 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Sayre at North Penn/Liberty, 11 a.m.

Winter Track

Waverly at Section IV Classic at SUNY Cortland, 9 a.m. Boys Basketball Spencer-Van Etten at Waverly, 7:30 p.m. Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

