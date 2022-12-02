In May 1938 back in Sayre after twenty-nine years in the Panama Canal Zone, William Markham was called upon by many organizations to tell his story. One such meeting occurred at the Methodist Church in Sayre on May 10, where Markham spoke to the Men’s Brotherhood.
Markham stated that as an employee of the United States Government he left Sayre in 1909 to join the great army of men engaged in digging the Panama Canal. During the period his duties were those of a car foreman and a wrecking master. He told the group that he recently retired and would make his home in Sayre.
Mr. Markham gave a brief history of the work in connection with the digging of the “big ditch” as well as a historical outline of the canal up to 1938. He also talked about the canal and the habits and customs of the people who live there.
In his opening remarks Mr. Markham explained that the Panama Canal is an artificial waterway and ship canal traversing the Isthmus of Panama and connecting to the Caribbean Sea with the Bay of Panama.
He said in part: “The canal is approximately 44 nautical miles in length from deep water to deep water. The United States government put men to work on the project in May of 1904 and the canal was completed in May of 1914.
“All credit for the Panama Canal is due to Theodore Roosevelt who was responsible for the appropriation by the Congress, which made the construction of the canal possible. Lieutenant Colonel George W. Goethals was appointed by resident Roosevelt to supervise the construction. In 1907 John F. Stevens, a civilian, was sent to Panama by President Roosevelt and was responsible for nearly all of the engineering feats.
“Because of the manner in which government handled the money, the project was free of graft. All legislation for the governing of the people of the area was delegated to the president of the United States. The chief executive of the zone is a governor appointed by the president.
“There are six locks in the canal, all 1000 feet high and 110 feet wide, figured on an ’85 feet level.’ The canal would accommodate a 23,000-ton ship. It is possible for a ship to pass through the canal in eight hours. No boat is allowed to pass through the canal under its own power.
“The canal is well fortified against an attack by the enemy. It is protected on the west side by Fort Sherman and on the east side by Fort Randolph. There is a submarine base on the Atlantic side. Twenty thousand soldiers and 5000 sailors are stationed there, and the nearby jungle lands have been carefully mapped.”
The Valley produced some very influential people over the years Will Markham being one of them. Who was William Markham? On the back of a photograph of Mr. Markham from the Mary McDuffee collection at the Bradford County Museum it says, “A remarkable man.” He was a native of Athens Township born February 16, 1876, the son of James G. and Clarissa VanGlone Markham. His father was the manager of the Canal at Athens. He was an early Lehigh Valley Railroad car inspector and foreman and married Minnie Barnes of Herrick Township, May 6, 1903. With the idea of saving up a kitty of money he went to Panama in 1909 thinking he would stay there about a year. He stayed 29 years.
Construction was under way on the canal with about 40, 000 men employed when he arrived on the scene. He was employed as a car repairer on the railroad built for the construction project. He became wreck master in a short time and later his responsibility was the moving of the Army’s big guns across the Isthmus of Panama. He was promoted to foreman and served in that capacity until he retired.
He returned to the Valley and resided at 510 South Keystone Avenue, Sayre in 1938 when he retired from service in Panama. He was appointed to the Selective Service Board in 1944 and served until his death.
Mr. Markham and his wife Minnie and daughter Inez, who went to Panama with him traveled extensively during their years on the isthmus. They visited almost every country in the Western Hemisphere and collected many articles from the places they visited. Mr. Markham’s collection is now housed at the Tioga Point Museum in Athens where they also have his recollections of his years working on the Panama Canal.
William Markham died at the Tioga County General Hospital in Waverly in 1962 he was 86 years old. He was survived by his wife Minnie who died February 23, 1980, and a daughter Mrs. Fred (Inez)Elsbree of Sayre RD 2. Who died November 29, 1974.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is currently president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
