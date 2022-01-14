This week’s games

Raiders at Bengals Patriots at Bills Eagles at Buccaneers 49ers at Cowboys Steelers at Chiefs Cardinals at Rams

Jackson Lawrence (144-71)

Raiders Bills Buccaneers 49ers Chiefs Rams

———Ryan Sharp (142-73)

Bengals Bills Buccaneers Cowboys Chiefs Rams

———Kirk Luvison (141-74)

Bengals Bills Buccaneers 49ers Chiefs Rams

———Pat McDonald (141-74)

Bengals Bills Eagles 49ers Chiefs Rams

———Matt Patton (140-75)

Bengals Bills Buccaneers Cowboys Chiefs Rams

———Dave Post (140-75)

Bengals Patriots Buccaneers Cowboys Chiefs Rams

———Johnny Williams (136-79)

Bengals Bills Buccaneers Cowboys Chiefs Rams

———Ryan Lemay (129-86)

Bengals Patriots Buccaneers 49ers Chiefs Rams

———Erik Berggren (114-101)

Bengals Bills Eagles 49ers Steelers Rams

