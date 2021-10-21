TRUMANSBURG — Waverly’s modified cross country teams saw a pair of runners earn top-10 nods in the IAC Modified Cross Country Championships Thursday.

Lauren Gorsline was third in the girls’ race, running the distance in 10 minutes, 42 secons.

For the boys, Chase Hine took sixth with a time of 9:43.

Also in the girls’ race for Waverly were Taylor Sinsabaugh, 19th in 12:18 and Sophie Williams, 33rd with a time of 13:29.

For the boys, Mark Myers took 33rd with a time of 12:56.

