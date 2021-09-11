SIDNEY — With most of their players returning from last spring, there was no question as to whether or not the Tioga Tigers would be stacked on both sides of the ball this season. After Friday night, it was apparent that those returners got even better.
Tioga started the season on the road against Sidney and fell behind 3-0 after a field goal in the first Sidney possession. The Tigers dominated the remainder of the contest with 56 unanswered points; racing to a 56-3 victory.
“Our goal for the last three weeks has been to start 1-0, and we’re firing on a lot of good cylinders right now,” said Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello. “Right now it’s just a great team atmosphere to be in for it being week 1, so I’m excited for us to keep getting better.”
After trailing midway through the first quarter, Tioga senior and star running back Emmett Wood, started right where he left off the spring, with his second carry being a 25-yard touchdown run to regain the lead.
Wood only carried the ball four times, but his final three carries were touchdowns of 25, 5 and 62 yards out to finish the night with 115 yards on the ground. He also returned two punts for 53 yards.
Making his varsity debut against the Warriors was sophomore quarterback Caden Bellis. He completed five passes on six attempts for 118 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Ousmane Duncanson, who transfered from Spencer-Van Etten this summer. Bellis also rushed for a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
“For a sophomore to be able to come out and run the option and throw the ball as well as Caden is great,” noted Aiello. “It was a good first start for him and we showed him things on the sideline that will help him as well. He’s just going to keep getting better.”
Also adding touchdowns in the win were senior running backs Gavin Godfrey and Justin Hopkins. Godfrey scored on runs from 46 yards and two yards to go along with six total carries for 83 yards. Hopkins scored the last touchdown of the night from one yard out.
Tioga now moves to 1-0 on the season, setting the tone for the rest of the teams in Class D. They will play their first game of the season at Haggerty field next Friday night at 7 p.m. against the Seneca Indians of Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour which impressively took down Chenango Valley by a score of 35-12 last evening.
