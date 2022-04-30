Just a note in passing…last week’s episode of ElderSpew marked the start of year number six chained to this keyboard. If I remember correctly, I was promised that if I could make it to ten years, they’d start adding an occasional scrap of meat with my bit of stale bread and rusted tin of rainwater. Halfway there!
But seriously…allow me to say thank you all for your support and the many kind words I’ve seen via email or heard face to face over the past five years. You make this fun and well worth holding out for the aforementioned scrap of meat.
And now down to business: if you’re like most decent folk you always take a little extra care when you’re driving and find yourself catching up to individuals or clusters of people bicycling along the side of the road. I always strive to give them a wide berth as I slow down on my way past them. It’s the right thing to do.
Every now and then though, some oblivious toad who thinks there’s no one else on earth quite as important as they are will pedal casually along in the middle of the traffic lane, one hand fluffing a flowing mane of perfect hair, the other hand HOLDING A CELL PHONE TO THEIR EAR! Now…I’m a man of peace, but I also suffer from chronic road rage. Peace goes right out the window–along with several loudly bellowed and terribly unkind words, usually referencing their parents’ marital status at the time of their birth. If I had Inspector Gadget’s arms, I’d gladly reach out through the passenger window and shove a stick into their spokes, laughing hysterically at the unfolding scene in my rear view mirror.
And then there’s the guy in the family car who thinks he’s driving an 18-wheeler, necessitating a wide swing to the right in order to make a left hand turn. If I could be sure, in these days of dark-tinted windows, that the trucker-wannabe’s little kids weren’t already tumbling around loose in the back seat, I’d love to speed up like a NASCAR racer and tap his rear bumper as I squeeze by on his right. Why in the name of all that’s holy does anyone have to sweep onto the right shoulder to make a left turn in a compact car?
Both of these two scenarios actually happened to me this week as my wife and I were motoring up a local roadway to join friends for a casual bite to eat. I suppose these bites to eat were casual only to us–the ones doing the eating. I’m sure the pig and the chicken who gave their lives for our sustenance would have an entirely different view on the matter. But I try not to think of such things as the sandwiches are making their way to being transformed into energy or waste by the highly efficient engine that is my body. Their only legacy is the gentle burp of satisfaction at the end of the meal.
Having completed that step in the process of an evening’s entertainment, the four of us saunter into the gaming area of the local casino, where I mostly watch, not because of some deep-seated belief that gambling is the root of all evil…it’s more because I’m just cheap.
Watching the ridiculous rituals that some people (none of my party, ever) go through is enough to bring out another form of road rage.
I’ve watched women in particular who caress the slot machine’s graphics screen between each play, with more love and insinuation than their long-ignored husbands probably ever see. What the devil do they think is going to happen? I really doubt that a slot machine can be coaxed by a little petting to respond in the apparently hoped for manner.
Men, on the other hand, tend to vent years of frustration on the “SPIN” buttons and the sides of the machines. These are the kinds of morons who think that beating the tar out of people will make them really glad to do what is expected…and that would be instant gratification. I’ve heard things spewed from the vilest of mouths, aimed at intimidating senseless machines into dumping barrels of cash into the laps of these knuckle-dragging idiots. People have lost the ability of just being entertained. Not all people, of course, but for that sorry minority wouldn’t it be fun to be a ventriloquist and sit next to them making the appropriate sensual moans “Ohh, yes, yes, YES!” or the yelps of pain “OWWW! Stop! Please stop!” seem to come from the slot machines?
I have a degree of loathing for self-absorbed jerks who have no clue that the world isn’t here just for their benefit.
On the other hand, to end on a high note, we have a pair of doves! There are three nests attached to spots on the Great House here at El Rancho Davis…two families of robins have taken up residence in old nests that they have remodeled, and the doves have moved into a lovely fixer-upper that for years was home to generations of robins. This nest is just outside the kitchen window on the patio. It’s enough to make an old curmudgeon smile.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.