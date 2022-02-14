SAYRE — In a first for the 2021-2022 Sayre Lady Redskins, they held a lead at the end of the first quarter Monday night.
That 6-5 lead was short-lived, however, as Cowanesque Valley erupted for 18 second-quarter points and turned a one-point deficit into a 23-12 lead on the way to a 47-18 win.
The Indians then quashed any thoughts of an upset by winning the third quarter 13-2 for a 36-14 lead with eight minutes to go.
Jazz DeKay, who tallied four first-quarter points, finished with nine points and six blocked shots to pace the Lady Redskins. Gabby Shaw packaged five rebounds, four points, three steals and two assists for Sayre, Kendra Merrill had five boards and three points and Liz Shaw had two points.
Paisley Nudd, who had most of her team’s first-quarter points with a trey, was Sayre’s biggest problem. Nudd dropped in eight second-quarter points. She didn’t score in the second half but led her team with 11 points. Makenzie Sunne added eight points and Ella Churchill finished with six points.
Sayre is scheduled to visit Wellsboro at 6 p.m. today.
Athens 45, North Penn/Mansfield 12
ATHENS — Host Athens eased out to a 9-4 lead through a quarter, then posted a 16-0 shutout in the second quarter to end any drama.
Athens expanded its 25-4 halftime lead to 40-7 through three and called off the dogs from there.
Addy Wheeler finished the night with 18 points, including eight in the second period for Athens; Karlee Bartlow packaged 15 points, four assists and three steals; and Caydence Macik added 10 points.
Also for Athens, Olivia Bartlow contributed eight rebounds and two blocks and Natalie Watson grabbed six boards.
Shaniya Sparrow led NP/M with five points.
Athens has wrapped up its regular season with a 16-5 record and will play at Northeast Bradford on Thursday in the NTL Showcase Showdown. The time of that game has not yet been set.
Waverly 56, Watkins Glen 37
WATKINS GLEN — Waverly’s Lady Wolverines picked up a nice win on the road but it took a little time to put the win in the books.
Waverly led 16-11 after a quarter and 32-19 at the break.
A 17-9 third-quarter burst put the Wolverines up 49-28 and left the fourth quarter to be a training exercise.
Addison and Kennedy Westbrook had 13 points each to lead Waverly’s scorers. Kennedy Westbrook did the bulk of her damage in the first quarter with six points and Peyton Shaw had four.
It was Addison Westbrook, Ryleigh Judson and Paige Robinson who came alive in the second and third quarters to finish the job.
Robinson had all six of her points in the second period and Addison Westbrook had four in the quarter.
In the third, Addison Westbrook, Kennedy Westbrook and Judson had five each.
Judson and Shaw ended the night with eight points each for Waverly, which will now be off until the Section IV Class B playoffs begin next week.
Rachel Vickio led Watkins Glen with 10 points, Jenna Solomon added seven points and Brenna Pierce checked in with six points.
