SAYRE — Sayre and South Williamsport are both fighting to secure a home game in the District IV Class AA Playoffs, and Friday night’s matchup at the Lockhart Street Bowl will go a long way in determining that.
Both teams lost their previous games, as South fell to Muncy on Oct. 8, and Sayre lost to Northwest Area last week.
The two teams have had common opponents in Cowanesque Valley, Columbia-Montour Vo Tech, Montgomery and Muncy.
South is 3-1 in those matchups, with the loss coming to Muncy. Sayre is 2-2 with losses to Muncy and CV.
Sayre faces a tall task in stopping the Mounties run game, anchored by workhorse back Lane Lusk, who has 188 carries for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns.
Behind Lusk in the running attack is Clayton Swarthout, who has 78 carries for 568 yards and five scores.
Quarterback Landon Lorson is also a rushing threat. He has scored five touchdowns on 40 attempts and rushed for 136.
When Lorson drops back to pass, his main target is Grant Bachman.
Bachman has hauled in 18 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns.
Swarthout has seven receptions for 87 yards and two scores.
Lorson has attempted 75 passes this season, completing 33 of them with two interceptions and five touchdowns.
The Sayre offense runs through quarterback Brayden Horton, who leads the team in rushing yards and touchdowns, with 463 and 10, respectively. He has racked up those numbers on 67 attempts.
In the passing game, Horton is 85 of 128 for 1,167 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
David Northrup is Sayre’s lead back. He has rushed for 353 yards and seven touchdowns on 59 carries.
Zack Garrity contributes to the run game, as well, scoring four times on 41 carries with 244 yards.
Sayre’s top receiving threats are Luke Horton and Josh Arnold.
Luke Horton has 23 receptions for 379 yards and two touchdowns, while Arnold has caught 25 passes for 255 yards and two scores. Both are among the top 10 receivers in the district in terms of passes caught.
Jackson Hubbard is another solid target, with 18 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns.
Ball security will be vital for Sayre, as it faces a South team with 18 takeaways in seven games this season.
Kickoff of this must-win game for both teams is at 7 p.m. tonight.
