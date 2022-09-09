SPENCER — Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Indians soccer team is coming off an impressive 12-6 season with a 9-2 record in league play.
Despite losing some major firepower from last season, they return a contingent that includes some veterans and young players who are expected to make an impact in 2022.
“This group is a mix of veterans and young players,” SVEC Head Coach Jason Banks said. “We will need to use the season to keep building off what we have done the previous few years.”
One of the biggest holes to fill for the Indians will be the departure of the former CO-MVP of their division Mason Holmes, who now plays at SUNY Canton.
Holmes accounted for 18 goals last season to go along with 13 assists and was a major impact offensive player for SVEC in 2021 from the forward position.
They also will need to fill the holes left behind on the back-end, as they lose goalkeeper Aiden Swayze who recorded 48 saves last year opposed to allowing just 19 total goals (0.1 goals per game) along with midfielder and team captain Jayden Grube.
Inversely, SVEC will return some major contributors to their squad for 2022, none more important than two-time Division CO-MVP Jason Banks who is coming into his senior season.
Banks notched a team-high 21 goals with 11 assists and is off to a solid start already with three goals in his first three games.
Also returning for SVEC that will be key to their season are senior midfielder Addison Young, sophomore Noah Banks, and sophomore Noah Banks who are all expected to be big-time contributors this season.
They also have a few newcomers to look out for, with Talor Brock, Owen Bly, and Ryan Swayze all expected to take on expanded roles during the season.
Despite the loss of some impact seniors and some newer players stepping into bigger roles, SVEC is looking to compete for a league title and will use the foundation they have set over the past few years to continue to build and have success this season.
“We would like to compete for the division title again, however, this year will be tough because Waverly, Newark Valley, and Elmira Notre Dame will all be solid teams,” Banks said. “ We would like to compete within our league and qualify for the postseason.”
