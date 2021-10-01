Thursday, Sept. 30Volleyball

Athens 3, Troy 1 Waverly at Watkins Glen, ppd. Wellsboro 3, Sayre 1 Tioga 3, Newark Valley 0

Boys Soccer

SVEC 10, Union Springs/Port Byron 0 Waverlly 8, Whitney Point 0 Maine-Endwell 4, Athens 1

Golf

District IV Qualifier at White Deer Country Club, 12 p.m.

———Friday, Oct. 1Football

Athens 50, Hughesville 0 Waverly at Ithaca, ccd. Edison at SVEC, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Waverly 4, Watkins Glen 0 Newark Valley 11, Tioga 0

Volleyball

Sayre at Northeast Bradford, ppd.

———Saturday, Oct. 2Football

Tioga at Delhi, 1:30 p.m. Huntingdon at Sayre, 2 p.m. Waverly at Livonia, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

North Penn/Liberty at Athens, 11 a.m. Newark Valley at SVEC (at Candor), 10 a.m. Watkins Glen at Tioga, 11 a.m.

Cross Country

Waverly, SVEC and Athens at McQuaid Invite, Rochester, 8 a.m.

Golf

District IV Qualifier at White Deer Country Club, 12 p.m.

———Monday, Oct. 4Volleyball

S-VE at Odessa-Montour, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

NTL match at Tomasso’s, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Notre Dame at Waverly, 7 p.m. Tioga at Newfield, 4:30 p.m. SVEC at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.

———Tuesday, Oct. 5Boys Soccer

SVEC at Dryden, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Northeast Bradford at Sayre, 7 p.m. North Penn/Liberty at Athens, 7:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Athens at Troy, 4:30 p.m. Sayre, Cowanesque Valley at North Penn/Mansfield, 4:30 p.m. Waverly, Tioga, SVEC at IAC Divisional meet at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Notre Dame at Waverly, 5 p.m.

Field Hockey

SVEC at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Wyalusing at Athens, 5:30 p.m.

———Wednesday, Oct. 6Field Hockey

Moravia at SVEC (at S-VE), 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Newfield at Spencer-Van Etten, 7 p.m. Tioga at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m. Odessa-Montour at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Athens at Northeast Bradford, 4 p.m. Wavily at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

NTL match at Tyoga Country Club, 1 p.m.

———Thursday, Oct. 7Girls Swimming

Watkins Glen at Waverly, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Towanda at Athens, 7:30 p.m. Sayre at Cowanesque Valley, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Newfield at SVEC (at Candor), 4:30 p.m. Odessa-Montour at Waverly, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Northeast Bradford at Athens, 5:30 p.m.

