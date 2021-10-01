Thursday, Sept. 30Volleyball
Athens 3, Troy 1 Waverly at Watkins Glen, ppd. Wellsboro 3, Sayre 1 Tioga 3, Newark Valley 0
Boys Soccer
SVEC 10, Union Springs/Port Byron 0 Waverlly 8, Whitney Point 0 Maine-Endwell 4, Athens 1
Golf
District IV Qualifier at White Deer Country Club, 12 p.m.
———Friday, Oct. 1Football
Athens 50, Hughesville 0 Waverly at Ithaca, ccd. Edison at SVEC, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Waverly 4, Watkins Glen 0 Newark Valley 11, Tioga 0
Volleyball
Sayre at Northeast Bradford, ppd.
———Saturday, Oct. 2Football
Tioga at Delhi, 1:30 p.m. Huntingdon at Sayre, 2 p.m. Waverly at Livonia, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
North Penn/Liberty at Athens, 11 a.m. Newark Valley at SVEC (at Candor), 10 a.m. Watkins Glen at Tioga, 11 a.m.
Cross Country
Waverly, SVEC and Athens at McQuaid Invite, Rochester, 8 a.m.
Golf
District IV Qualifier at White Deer Country Club, 12 p.m.
———Monday, Oct. 4Volleyball
S-VE at Odessa-Montour, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
NTL match at Tomasso’s, 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Notre Dame at Waverly, 7 p.m. Tioga at Newfield, 4:30 p.m. SVEC at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.
———Tuesday, Oct. 5Boys Soccer
SVEC at Dryden, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Northeast Bradford at Sayre, 7 p.m. North Penn/Liberty at Athens, 7:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Athens at Troy, 4:30 p.m. Sayre, Cowanesque Valley at North Penn/Mansfield, 4:30 p.m. Waverly, Tioga, SVEC at IAC Divisional meet at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Notre Dame at Waverly, 5 p.m.
Field Hockey
SVEC at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Wyalusing at Athens, 5:30 p.m.
———Wednesday, Oct. 6Field Hockey
Moravia at SVEC (at S-VE), 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Newfield at Spencer-Van Etten, 7 p.m. Tioga at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m. Odessa-Montour at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Athens at Northeast Bradford, 4 p.m. Wavily at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
NTL match at Tyoga Country Club, 1 p.m.
———Thursday, Oct. 7Girls Swimming
Watkins Glen at Waverly, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Towanda at Athens, 7:30 p.m. Sayre at Cowanesque Valley, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Newfield at SVEC (at Candor), 4:30 p.m. Odessa-Montour at Waverly, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.