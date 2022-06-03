Lately the local municipalities have been thinking about the future of our fire departments as the pool of volunteers is rapidly drying up. There has been talk of paid fire departments as a possibility in the future. The following is an article that appeared in the Sayre Evening Times January 12, 1922, when Sayre had a salaried fire department.
“Maintenance of a salaried fire department cost Sayre only $1552.89 during the year 1921 according to a statement prepared today by O. Roy Haverly, driver of the motor fire truck at the central fire station (Borough Hall). $1522.89 calculated to today’s value would be$25,066.88.
Haverly is on duty 24 hours a day and is allowed 48 hours off duty each month, with quarters supplied in the town hall. At this rate he is paid 15 cents an hour and this is the amount that is paid to the assistant fire truck driver when Haverly is on vacation. The other fire men at the central fire station receive $1 an hour for time actually served at fires. During the year 1921 Haverly received $1320, the assistant drivers received $58.80, and the other firemen received $174 for time served at fires. This makes the total salaries paid to firemen at the central fire station $1552.80 but $45 of that amount was paid to firemen for service outside the borough for which compensation was received from these sources. So, the actual amount the salaries of the central fire company cost the borough was $1507.80.
Haverly’s report shows that Daniel P. Tierney, chief of the fire department was on duty 38 hours during the year 1921, Byron Proof was on duty 29 hours, Arthur Hickey was on duty 32 hours, Francis Line was on duty 36, Harry Bruce was on duty 20 hours and James Ogilvie was on duty 19 hours. Harry Bruce was on duty as assistant driver 48 hours during January, 36 hours during February, 36 hours during March, 29 hours during April and 17 hours during May. Francis Line acted as assistant truck driver for 48 hours during July, 48 hours during August, 36 hours during September, and 96 hours during November. The total number of hours served by the assistant drivers was 392 and they were paid $58.80, being at the rate of .15 per hour. Haverly was entitled to vacations of 576 hours during the year, but he was only off duty 393 hours, thus there are 184 hours time off now due him. At the rate of .15 per hour, he saved $27.60 for the borough by not taking the time that was due him.”
Oscar R. Haverly took a keen interest in the public affairs of the Borough of Sayre being particularly active in working for civic advancement. He was born in Overton Township April 15, 1882, the son of Orin R. and Clara Strevy Haverly both prominent Bradford County families.
For many years he was truck driver for Engine Company No. 1 of the Sayre Fire Department. He also served as chief of that department at one time. He was a member of Sayre Borough Council for a period of years and ran for the office of Burgess in 1933 losing to incumbent Ellery Stone. He resigned his council seat to accept the position of Borough Manager
In partnership with Ray Roberts. Mr. Haverly shared the operation of the gas station at Keystone Avenue and Stevenson Street.
A veteran of two wars. The Spanish American War and World War I. he was past commander of Sayre Post American Legion, 283 and of the Charles F. Moore Camp 6, United Spanish War Veterans. He was a lieutenant in the ordinance department in World War I.
O. Roy Haverly married Naomi Driscoll in Wilmington Delaware July 11, 1908. They adopted Naomi’s niece Naomi Smick in 1932 after the death of her parents. Naomi Smick’s mother was Mrs. Haverly’s sister.
O. Roy Haverly died December 18, 1948, at the time of his death he was Department of Highways supervisor a position he held for nine years.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
