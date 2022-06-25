If you were jolted out of bed by an unexplained noise this past Tuesday morning at 5:14, here’s your explanation: that was the sound of the sun clanking off the cosmic wall and heading back south on its 6-month trip to the opposite wall. Summer arrived with little fanfare, except perhaps at Stonehenge, where latter day Druids no doubt held vigil for the rising of Old Sol over the Heelstone.
I’ve been there twice in September and once in May, but never on the Summer Solstice. Maybe someday…
Ever since I was a kid summer has been a season of celebration and fun. I’m not unique in that feeling. Obviously, summer has been exactly that for generations of humans all around the world, whether summer begins in June or in December. Heading out for picnics, trekking to the beach, camping under the stars, family gatherings for cookouts, baseball–from Little League to the Major Leagues–summer time is a great season.
Known fact: at least among those who know me well…I’ve spent no fewer than 40 years not wearing shorts and sandals in even the hottest of summers. That, gentle reader, is about to change. I’ll be sporting a new look this summer, the direct result of a new-found confidence. It’s been four decades that I have chosen to hide the shameful truth of my toes rather than expose the public to the horror of the raptor talons I bore under cover of socks and sneakers that shredded under duress. This year at long last…a new look!
Love the new look! Gone are the talons, gone with the wind. That’s actually a bit too flowery…they’re gone along with several hedge trimmers and chainsaws used by experts to bring them under control. The procedure was remarkable, horrifying in fact. A team of brave souls in hazmat suits working in tandem–like tag-team wrestlers–carving tirelessly for hours in order to dispose of the massive bone-hard and misshapen claws at the leading edges of my little piggies.
Before I could display the newly gorgeous phalanges properly, I needed a new summer shorts wardrobe to complement the sandals that would be housing the never-been-tanned feet. I’ve been blessed with legs like tree trunks… so long as we’re talking about saplings. Skinny beyond description and whiter than white without even the good fortune of a dark-colored pelt to prevent shocking sun glare for onlookers, these scrawny shanks look like nothing so much as pipe-cleaners. Prepare yourself if we should meet on a sunny day.
It’s time now to switch subjects so I can brag about my new office. I’m seated comfortably at an eight-drawer desk, looking out across the lush green backyard at a majestic old maple tree with a grandchild’s swing facing me, hanging from a low-slung limb. I’ve got a gooseneck desk lamp and a ceiling light/fan over my shoulder. There’s a two drawer file cabinet to my left (which may need converting to a small fridge!)
Never one to scrimp, I’ve also got a big ol’ TV and a bed, just in case I misbehave and find myself banished from the living quarters. Unlike most home offices, mine also houses a large pack’n’play for times when the above-mentioned two year old granddaughter spends a day with the old folks. Her naptime usually coincides with my own. Nice how that works out.
Matched pillows on the bed and in the pack’n’play lend a tasteful coordination. Oh…and there’s a full closet with three sliding doors to the right of the desk. So, what I’ve really done is commandeer the guest bedroom for my own use and crammed it full of my stuff.
What, you might ask, has led me to this attempt at creating a sanctuary? The short answer would be personal ambition. I saw a desk and a bed…write and nap. What could be better? As with most things, though, not a lot of forethought went into my scheme. The stupid two-drawer file cabinet must go. Otherwise the proposed small fridge/freezer remains just a dream. Ice cream and vitamin water must be chilled.
I’m thinking the pack’n’play would be just as well placed in the laundry room. I’m sure the little toddler would snooze right through the thunderous spin cycle and the constant thud thud thud of the overstuffed dryer. Besides, it would mean I could move the wine rack into the newly opened up spot here in the office.
Feeling pretty good about this transition from my former spot working at the edge of the dining table, where I’ve spent my Monday evenings for several years banging away at this aging keyboard.
Now, at the onset of summer, flashing my studly, pasty white, nearly hairless, skeletal legs and newly almost-human toes, I sit a little taller at my professional writer’s desk. If I could squeeze myself into that little swing out there, I’d swing really, really high and shriek my loudest “Whee!” Aging with dignity has always been my goal.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
