The Sayre Water Company was incorporated in 1881 for the purpose of furnishing water to Sayre, Athens and adjacent territory. At first there were few takers, the principal ones being the Wilbur House and what was then the residence of Robert A. Packer, it had a very small plant in the beginning, the power being supplied by a rather diminutive engine located near the cove. This served for a time but was soon outgrown and the first real pumping plant was located on the east side of the Susquehanna directly below the reservoir. Increased demand for water together with the rising cost of transporting all of the fuel across the river caused the company to locate the pumping plant on the Sayre side.
The storage reservoir was on the side hill 225 feet above the low water mark. When filled it had a capacity of 3,140,000 gallons of water and was divided into two basins. Each could be cut off for the purpose of cleaning while the other remained filled. The high position of the reservoir gave the water head, or pressure. This was about 90 pounds at the pumping station and it varied at other points according to the elevation and size of the pipes, being down to 60 pounds at some locations. The average for Sayre and Athens was about 80 pounds with the advantage in favor of Athens, because a large part of the town is considerably lower than Sayre.
There were 35 miles of water mains and 125 fire hydrants. There were two mains carrying the water from the pump station to the distributing system. One was 16 inches and the other 10 inches in diameter, the large pipe being the last installed. Between the pump station and the reservoir were two lines, one of them 14 and the other 10 inches. Formerly all the water used was pumped up to the reservoir through the 14-inch pipe and it ran back down through the 10-inch supply to town.
The Susquehanna River at the intake was about 600 feet wide, and at the low water stage had an average depth of 18 inches. The average low of water at that stage was more than two and one quarter million gallons per minute or more than three billion each day. At the normal stage the flow per minute exceeded three million gallons, and every 24 hours four and one half billion gallons bowed past. In flood stage the enormous volume of 77 billion gallons per day was reached. When at its normal stage the flow of the river at Sayre for four hours was sufficient to supply New York City for an entire day.
The method by which the water was taken from the river, out through the purifying process and delivered to the consumer, was an interesting one. The raw river water first went into the intake that was located in the river not far from the east bank. This intake was constructed of concrete reinforced with steel rods. The well into which the water flowed was 8 by 10 feet and was 3 feet deeper than the low water mark. The water entered through a grating at the side, so very little solid material got into it. It was cleaned regularly and when that was done a sluice was opened at the upper end and the current allowed to pass through it as well as water that may be pumped back from the station on the west bank. Leading from the intake to the well at the pumping station were two lines of pipe, each 20 inches in diameter. Only one of them was used at a time.
The well at the pump house was 16 feet across and 25 feet deep. The water in it stood at the same level as in the intake. It was while in the well that the purifying materials first entered the water. The water was pumped out of the well through a 20-inch pipe. The pumping plant consisted of one five-million-gallon duplex triple expansion Worthington condensing pumping engine. This was supplemented by another plant having a capacity of three million gallons per day. The larger pump took the water out of the well through a 20-inch pipe and discharged it into an 18 inch. While it had a capacity of 5 million per day it was necessary to run it at a rate of more than two million, eight hours’ operation each day was usually sufficient. The pump delivered 110 gallons of water at each stroke and operated under 110 horsepower. The smaller pump had an intake of 16 inches and a 14-inch discharge.
The water was delivered to the filtering tanks through a pipe 20 inches in diameter. There were eight of these large steel tanks, and they had a capacity of four million gallons each day. Each tank had a 10-inch take off from the large supply pipe, and it discharged the filtered water through a pipe of the same size into the 20-inch main which carried it to the large Y with which the pipes leading to the towns and to the reservoir were connected. The water that did not find an outlet through the town line flowed into the reservoir on the hill. In the course of the operation for eight hours during the day the towns were kept supplied and the reservoir maintained its supply. Water from the reservoir then maintained the supply until the pumps were started the next day. An indicator, electrically operated, showed at all times the depth of the water in the reservoir.
Power for the operation of the pumping plant was supplied by two boilers, each having a capacity of 125 horsepower. One of them alone was sufficient to operate the small unit, while both were required for the larger one, but had a surplus of 50 horsepower.
Formerly high water, when it reached 14 feet, stopped the pumps and the town had to depend upon the water stored in the reservoir to carry it over until the river again fell below that level. A system for the protection of the pumproom was devised, whereby the system could be kept in operation until the water reached the fires under the boilers and extinguished them. This required a rise of 19 feet and 6 inches.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is president of the Bradford County Historical Society
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.