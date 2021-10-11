Saturday, Oct. 9Football

Sayre 22, Troy 21 Waverly 46, Dryden 7

Boys Soccer

Athens 3, Williamsport 2

Girls Soccer

Troy 5, Athens 3

———Monday, Oct. 11Boys Soccer

SVEC 10, Newark Valley 0

Girls Soccer

Athens at Towanda, ppd.

Volleyball

Candor 3, Waverly 0

———Tuesday, Oct. 12Cross Country

Athens, Canton, Cowanesque Valley at Northeast Bradford Sayre, Towanda at Wellsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

SVEC at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m. Athens at Wellsboro, 5:30 p.m. Waverly at Newfield, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Waverly at Dryden, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Sayre at Williamson, 7 p.m. Athens at Wellsboro, 7:30 p.m. Wavily ay Edison, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

Waverly at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m.

———Wednesday, Oct. 13Volleyball

Waverly at Newark Valley, 6:30 p.m. Edison at S-VE, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Moravia at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Wyalusing at Sayre, 5:30 p.m. SVEC at Trumansburg, 7 p.m.

———Thursday, Oct. 14Volleyball

Sayre at Canton, 7 p.m. Athens at North Penn/Liberty, 7:30 p.m. Odessa-Montour at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Galeton at Athens, 5:30 p.m.

Football

Newfield at SVEC, 7 p.m.

———Friday, Oct. 15Football

Waverly at WG/OM, 7 p.m. Harpursville at Tioga, 7 p.m. Sayre at Northwest, 7 p.m. Canton at Athens, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Spencer-Van Etten at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m. Newfield at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.

———Saturday, Oct. 16Cross Country

Athens, Sayre at Coaches Invitational at Northeast Bradford, 10 a.m. Waverly at Marathon Invitational, 9 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Athens at Wellsboro, 5:30 p.m.

