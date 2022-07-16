The year was 1953. I started first grade, and the man who would become my all-time favorite Science Fiction writer, Arthur C. Clarke, published a novel titled “Childhood’s End.”
I was, of course, just learning my way around Dick, Jane, and Sally, and their adorable dog and cat…Spot and Puff. The nearest thing to Science Fiction I was going to encounter that year was Billie Goat Gruff.
Two years later, my little universe grew a bit as my oldest brother picked me up and let me peer into the eyepiece of his telescope at the craters and mountains of the moon. I was completely astounded and thrilled to realize there were other worlds…Laceyville wasn’t the whole universe. I got to see Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, and Saturn’s rings. My brother told me a couple of things I could hardly believe…the Great Red Spot, he said, was bigger than the entire earth, and Saturn was so light that if it fell into the Susquehanna River, it would float like a puff ball.
In October of 1957, when I had achieved double digit status, Russia launched Sputnik and threw the world’s two superpowers into an incredible space race. The adults I knew all seemed to be pretty worried, if not even a bit scared by this. I observed all of that and wondered if I, too, should be worried…but I was still a child and thought it was really pretty exciting stuff.
Not too long after that we were all introduced to the Original Seven astronauts, and a skinny kid not yet in his teens began to dream of traveling into outer space. And then a young, vibrant President committed our country to landing a man on the moon and getting him home before the new decade was over! Our collective childhood was about to hit a growth spurt, and the future was becoming unimaginably exciting.
Personally, I continued to be a ridiculously skinny kid right on into my teens, with no apparent physical attributes that might lead me to a seat in a space capsule. I could barely complete two laps around the high school track…the prospect of finishing several orbits around earth faded to a discarded dream. I joined the Air Force which at least kept me more or less in the loop of what was the latest in the ongoing space race. It became a matter of personal perspective to believe that my childhood was behind me. But as for the human race as a whole…behaviors of governments around the world made it obvious that our childhood was a long way from over.
In June of 1969, one small step for a man became a giant leap for mankind, and the images we all saw from the moon and from the spacecraft proclaimed loudly and proudly, “Here we are, universe! Mankind has arrived.”
And then we stopped. We were barely out of our crib and learning to run when the timid souls shut down the growth spurt, and confined us to the nursery. We were the new kids on the block, and we wanted to go out and play, but apparently “better minds” thought the neighborhood might be too rough.
Not long afterwards, I got my own first telescope and, naturally enough, I went looking for the moon and Jupiter and Saturn. And there they were, just as they had been in the early ‘50’s. “Hello, Spot. Hello Puff.”
Fortunately there was a cadre of forward thinkers in the 1970’s who created nearly miraculous spacecraft and sent them on treks of exploration among the planets we had only ever seen with ground-based telescopes…the results were invariably surprising and fascinating, and as a huge side effect bonus, the technology that was needed to create these many explorations, was incorporated into the daily existence of billions of people all over the world. Maybe we were growing up after all.
Among the greatest of all the things launched into space, the one that took center stage in the early 1990’s – the Hubble Space Telescope – gave us surpassingly beautiful images, some of which expanded our vision and our knowledge of the universe in ways we could not have imagined when Yuri Gagarin took us on humanity’s first space flight.
It also gave those whose careers are involved in areas of science I can’t even fathom, answers to questions–and new questions to be answered– that even Albert Einstein would be in awe of. We’ve been growing up.
By the time you read this, Hubble will have become second fiddle to the James Webb Space Telescope, which is said to be stronger than Hubble by a factor of 100 times. Images from this latest miracle of human creation will take us deeper into the universe, and therefore deeper into the past, than anyone could have imagined ever in the history of the human race. What will we see? What will we learn? The possibilities are literally without limit, and that is very exciting.
Maybe now, maybe this week we will finally step forward into an education that answers the questions that have stood between our collective adulthood and our Childhood’s End.
