The following are stories that appeared in the Sayre Evening Times in October of 1922.
Rescue Boy Locked in Lehigh Refrigerator Car for four days, October 6, 1922
Sounds of weeping attracted the attention of Lehigh inspectors in the Sayre Yards this morning and investigation revealed that they came from a locked refrigerator car. It was opened by Burr VanGorder who found John LaTourette, aged 16 years of 237 Washington Street Newburgh, NY. He was on the floor of the car and had given up all hope of ever leaving it alive, having been confined there since Monday night.
He explained to the Lehigh officers that he has been traveling with a circus, that appeared last Monday in Mauch Chunk, PA. After doing his work about the tents he started out to see the country about that town. When he got back, he found that the circus had departed without him. He made inquiry and was told that it had gone toward Buffalo over the Lehigh.
Being anxious to overtake it he boarded a west bound Lehigh train and entered the empty refrigerator car. The door was closed and fastened. During the four days he had been confined there he made many efforts to attract attention, but without results, and he had made up his mind that someday the car would be opened, and his dead body found.
He admitted to the officers that he had been an inmate of the Haverstraw, NY home for Delinquents. He explained that he got along with his father without difficulty but could not agree with his grandmother who did not use him well. His mother, he said had been dead for a number of years. He claimed that his father had given his consent for him to be away. He said his family was French.
Being without food or water for four days left him rather shaky. He asked for a drink of water but said he wanted to wash before he ate. He was given a square meal, staked to one dollar and permitted to go his way without any charge being made against him.
Ulster Library Open to the Public, October 12, 1922.
On Saturday October 14, the Ulster Village Library will be opened to the public, an attractive room in the Mills building with books and magazines free to all will then be ready. Visit your library Saturday afternoon from 2 to 5 and in the evening from 7 to 9. Everybody welcome.
Miss Helen Rockwell from the state library at Harrisburg has spent two days here helping the cataloguing and arranging the books.
Plan Sanctuary here for Birds, October 11, 1922
Plans are rapidly taking place for the formation of a bird and animal sanctuary on 140 acres of land owned by the Village of Waverly and comprising Glen Park and Reservoir property adjacent to it.
At the meeting of the Park Commissioners held yesterday the feasibility for forming a club to interest itself in the establishing of such a sanctuary was favorably discussed.
It is believed that the three troops of Boy Scouts would be willing to render assistance in enforcing whatever rules are made and with their help hunters can be barred from the 140-acre tract in the northwestern part of the village.
Glen Park a fifteen-acre tract, will be posted immediately according to a decision reached yesterday and it is believed that the lands above the Waverly reservoirs will become an ideal home for birds and all kinds of small animals. Young trees were recently set out there and these, during the past summer sheltered hundreds of birds of all kinds.
Waverly has a Village ordinance which prohibits the firing of a gun of any kind within the village limits and the enforcement of this ordinance will protect wildlife in the park and reservoir lands, both lying within the limits of the village.
The plan promulgated yesterday is meeting with favor everywhere and its definite adoption by the village will probably be announced in the near future.
Waverly coming to play Athens on I.R. Grounds, October 12, 1922
The Athens High School eleven will play their first game on their own gridiron next Saturday when they will meet perhaps the fastest team in the Susquehanna Valley league. Waverly is coming down with the purpose of still further casting aside all doubts as to their right to treasuring the huge silver spheroid for the coming year.
Waverly has a team which is composed almost entirely of lettermen, seasoned veterans of the last year. No effort has been spared to make the team of 1922 the fastest which has ever represented Waverly. The results to date seem gratifying.
But, Athens, while they cannot boast of a lettered team nor are they in any other ways pedigreed, still they feel stronger having suffered two league defeats, and with characteristic grim determination they expect to show the invaders that their coaching has not been in vain. The greatest boast the Blue and White can offer is that admittedly their coaches are far superior to any in the league.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
