Macik gets 600th board in win over Benton By Sports Staff Jan 24, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BENTON — Athens’ Cayden Macik hit another career milestone on Saturday, when she pulled down her 600th career rebound in a 50-16 win over Benton.Macik hit the mark on a board with 5:37 to go in the first quarter, which Athens wrapped up with a 14-3 lead.After leading 24-12 at halftime, the Lady Wildcats held Benton to two points in the third quarter and led 42-14 entering the fourth. Athens once again held Benton to two points in the final quarter, while scoring eight to produce the final score of 50-16.She finished the game with 10 rebounds — tied for the team lead — a game-high 22 points and a team-leading five steals. Olivia Bartlow also pulled down 10 boards in the game and added four points.Addy Wheeler dished out five assists to lead the Lady Wildcats and scored two points.Natalie Watdon and Karlee Bartlow each scored nine points for Athens.The Lady Wildcats will be back in action on Wednesday, when they travel to North-Penn Mansfield for a game at 7:30 p.m. 