SPENCER — Spencer-Van Etten/Candor has fought all season just to get a game. This weekend — senior night for SVEC — the Eagles were to play Unadilla Valley. That game was scuttled as so many of SVEC’s games have been.
Another common theme for the Eagles is winning by sizable margins. SVEC continued that trend as well with a 46-8 win over Tri Valley from Section IX.
“It was a great night for our seniors,” said SVEC Head Coach Mike Chaffee. “Kids remember sloppy mud games like this the rest of their lives. I couldn’t be more proud of them. It was a good way to close out our regular season.”
The Eagles (6-0) stuffed Tri Valley’s first series and began chewing up large chunks of real estate. Nick Thomas went for 22 yards and two plays later Devin Beach went around the left side for a 22-yard TD. Big John Hammond — normally a lineman — ran in the PAT and the Eagles were on their way with 9:01 to play in the first quarter.
The Bears run the ball well and advanced to the Eagles’ 26-yard line before SVEC got the stop. After going five yards in reverse on a penalty, the Eagles called Hunter Haynes’ number. The senior took the handoff, cut outside, picked up a nice block and ran 79 yards for the score. Thomas added the PAT run and SVEC had all the points it would need with 4:34 to play in the quarter.
In a repeated pattern, the Bears again moved the ball before getting stopped at SVEC’s 26-yard line. Five plays later — after Beach ran for 28 yards and Jacek Teribury ran for 22 yards — Haynes scored his second TD of the night on a 15-yard run. It was Thomas again on the PAT run.
Once again QB Brian Kelly and backs Dylan Polay and Joe Rodriguez moved the sticks a few times before the Eagles took over on downs at their 26-yard line. Thomas ran for 29 yards on the first play and Haynes went the last 45 for the score. Beach’s PAT run made it 32-0 with 2:35 left in the half.
With the clock winding at Tri Valley’s request, Jewell opened the second half with a 63-yard run and finished off an 80-yard TD march with an eight yard run three plays later. The PAT run failed, but the win was secure
The Eagles’ final TD was a six-yard Thomas run and Thomas hit Tyler Doster for the PAT. It was Thomas’s only pass of the night.
Polay got Tri Valley on the board on a nice 40-yard run with 29 seconds left and David Allison ran in the PAT.
SVEC will have a Section IV playoff game scheduled for next weekend, but the date, time and opponent had yet to be determined as of press time.
