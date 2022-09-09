The Towanda Daily Review of June 2, 1888, gave the following account:
“We had the pleasure last Saturday of being shown through the Sayre Butter Packaging Establishment by Mr. Howard C. VanDuzer, one of the members of the firm.
The establishment is very nice and conveniently located being but a few minutes walk or drive to any of the three neighboring railway stations. These are Waverly, East Waverly, or Sayre.
The main building in which most of the machinery is located is about 40 feet by 120 feet in size and two stories above the basement. It is here that their celebrated wood jacket, tin lined butter packages are made.
This package, so well and favorably known, is the sweet preserver of butter. It retains the flavor of the butter with nothing of a woody nature coming in contact to destroy or rob it of that which nature has so justly endowed it. It is coming into popular use with butter makers across the country. Currently about 75,000 are being made per year.
One of the most interesting features about this establishment is the manner in which the thin sheets of wood for the outside jackets of the pail are prepared. Logs of wood, pine or basswood or elm are sawed in four-foot lengths each and rolled into a vat where they are subject to a cooking in hot water and steam. Those logs are then lifted out of the vat and are laced in a fixture similar to a turning lathe, except the knife cuts the full length of the stick and cuts the shaving just the thickness of the wooden jacket that encases the butter pail.
When the machinery is put in motion, one of these logs two or three foot or more in diameter is pared down to its core quicker than an average hired girl will pare an apple.
The thin layers of wood are laid out flat and packed away for use.
In the rear of the main building the company is erecting another building 40 feet by 60 feet ground size and three stories high and in still another building is their tin shop.
About 50 hands are constantly employed.
Besides regular butter packaging used by the Dairymen, this company manufactures large numbers of a small size for South American trade. A total of about 10,000 packages a month are turned out by the company or 120,000 a year.
They also manufacture cheese boxes, fruit boxes, and berry baskets and crates. 50,000 pieces of berry baskets are turned out of this establishment every season. The berry crate is one of the best and cheapest on the market and fruit vendors can procure them direct from the factory.
The patent cast iron fixtures on the corners of the crates give a stiffness and stability that adds largely to their value.
One of the many businesses and manufacturers in the Valley this has to be one of the most important.”
The Sayre Butter Packaging Plant was founded by Richard VanDuzer of 151 Chemung Street in Waverly. Van Duzer was a fifty-five-year resident of the Village when he died in 1906. He was born August 2, 1827, in Warwick. He moved to Waverly in 1851 and opened a grocery store and conducted the first coal yard in Waverly. During the Civil War he was a purchasing agent for the government. Afterwards he opened a flour and feed mill and then he went into the lumber business.
His business burned twice and then he established the Sayre Butter Packing Company. He later operated the American Basket Company. He was secretary of the first Waverly Board of Education and was one of the organizers of the First National Bank of Waverly.
Richard VanDuzer Jr., and Howard VanDuzer both worked with their father in the operation of the Sayre Butter Packaging Plant. The plant was located at 268 Spring Street in Sayre and operated from about 1885 to 1905. According to google maps 268 Spring Street is just at the north end of the Dandy Mini Mart parking lot. The American Basket Company was listed at 267 Cayuta Street in Sayre.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
