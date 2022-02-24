WILLIAMSPORT — The top six from this weekend’s District IV Wrestling Championships at Williamsport High School advance to regionals the following week.
If four Athens wrestlers who advanced out of the North Section hold their seeds this weekend, all four will be at that regional meet.
Athens has a pair of second seeds and a pair of wrestlers seeded fourth.
Gavin Bradley is the best known of the quartet. The senior, 30-0 on the season, is seeking his fourth trip to the PIAA championships but must continue to advance to have that opportunity. Branden Wentzel (33-2) of Montoursville, a former state champ at 106, is the top seed ahead of Bradley in the bracket at 113.
Before hooking up with Wentzel, though, Bradley has to earn the right. After a bye to the quarterfinals, that run starts with a match against the winner of a match between Hughesville’s Grayson Bullock, who is 9-15, and Mt. Carmel’s Kris Kalbarchick (18-10).
Fellow senior Karter Rude is Athens other second seeded wrestler this weekend. Rude, at 152, also receives a bye to the quarters, where will face the winner of a match between Benton freshman Evan Brokenshire (16-14) and Line Mountain freshman Kohen Singara (15-15).
Kaden Setzer, also a senior, and junior Jake Courtney are seeded fourth at 132 and 138, respectively. Both will have a first-round bye and begin their tourney in the quarters.
Setzer will open with the winner of a match between Hughesville’s Caiden Puderbach, who is 27-6, and CMVT’s Noah Moyer, who enters the tourney 15-8.
Awaiting Courtney will be the winner of the match between Lane Schadel of Line Mountain (25-6) and Montgomery’s Caden Finck (23-13).
Also in the mix from Athens are sophomore Josh Nittinger, seeded ninth at 285, and 10th-seeded freshman Caleb Nason at 215.
Nittinger will get eighth seeded Andrew Wolfe of Benton (22-13). The prize is top-seeded and Mifflinburg junior Emmanuel Ulrich (24-3).
Nason will open with seventh-seeded Cale Bastian (3-2) of Milton. South Williamsport’s Ryan Casella (26-3).
Several other NTL wrestlers have earned top-four seeds at the District Championships.
For Canton, freshman Holden Ward (22-10) is a third seed at 120; Hayden Ward, a junior, is seeded third at 145 with a 35-5 mark; Riley Parker, a 26-6 junior, is seeded third at 172; and Mason Nelson, 27-11 at 285, is seeded third.
For Troy, junior Mason Woodward (24-9) is seeded second at 189; Seth Seymour, 24-8 at 132, is seeded third; Kenyon Slater (16-14) is seeded fourth at 120; Jacob Hinman is seeded fourth with a 21-12 mark.
For Towanda, freshman Rylee Sluyter (21-11) is seeded third at 126; Riley Vanderpool, also a freshman, is seeded third at 138 with a 34-6 record; senior Bryant Green (30-5) is seeded third at 160.
In addition, Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff (29-1) is seeded third at 215 and Ayden Hunsinger is seeded fourth at 126; and North Penn/Liberty junior Kohen Lehman is the fourth seed at 172; and undefeated Williamson senior Kade Sottolano (29-0) is seeded third.
