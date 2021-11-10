Crews Battle fire in Barton

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on Old Barton Road on Tuesday.

 Ryan Sharp/Morning Time

Firefighters battled a structure fire in Barton on Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to the fire at a residence on Old Barton Road around 8:15 p.m. and had the blaze under control within a half hour.

A cause of the fire was not immediately known, according to the Waverly Barton Fire District.

Look for more information in Thursday’s edition of the Morning Times.

