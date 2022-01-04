Calendars
Are the Morning Times readers going to get a Morning Times calendar this year? It would be nice. We would like one.
Editor’s Note: 2022 Morning Times Pet Calendars are available at our office.
Go Outside
To the person watching Fox News and worrying about one government and one religion for the entire world, you really need to get out of the house a little bit. Buy yourself a really good mask, turn Fox News off, and get out of the house. Better yet, go to Toronto to the international terminal and take a nice flight anywhere — London, preferably — and then come back. What you’ll see at the Toronto Airport and Heathrow Airport in London will make you realize what an idiot you’ve been for watching Fox News and believing such baloney. It’s really sad. Turn off the TV and get out of the house.
Good job, Guthrie
Kudos to the Guthrie Clinic and Robert Packer Hospital for continuing to adhere to the mask mandates, social distancing and the sanitizing of hands at all facilities. I only wish all other venues in Pennsylvania would do the same. I am a little disappointed that Guthrie doesn’t make you wear a mask while dining in their cafeteria, but at least they do make you maintain six feet of distance at all times. That’s more than other restaurants are doing right now.
Code Enforcement Idea
The code enforcement officers should be required by the municipalities to publish a weekly report in the Morning Times. Perhaps some enforcement would be a result.
Thievery
I read an article in the paper about Republicans wanting their cake and eating it too. The only ones doing that are the Democrats. They’re stealing all the money.
Road Work Ahead
The best road crew is in Sayre, PA. They keep the roads real nice.
A 2021 Reflection
What I learned in 2021 is that there are two types of people. The first type are those who believe in doing what’s best for everyone, even if it means personal sacrifices. The second type of person are those who see their own inconvenience as unacceptable, no matter what. I hope that in 2022, we have more type one people than we have type two. 2021 seemed to be dominated by the type twos.
Make Bargaining Public
Contract negotiations for all Sayre Borough employees should be held at a public meeting. The taxpayers should be aware as to what safeguards the police are being given.
Bring Back Fraley’s
Does anybody remember a place called Fraley’s Amusement Park outside of Waverly that existed about 40 or 50 years ago? It would be so nice if another similar venue went into the Valley. It was a very nice place to hang out and take the kids. I remember going there as a child. There were all kinds of activities and rides. It would be wonderful if someone would re-establish such a venue.
Tree Troubles
I thought Sayre had a tree ordinance. Why isn’t it enforced? The council should look into this matter, and also cars parked on lawns.
Minimum Wage
Representative Pickett and Senator Yaw — what possible explanation could you have for your Republican Party continuing to block an increase in the PA minimum wage? People can’t live on $7.25 an hour.
