WAVERLY — Using a wilting pressure defense and a solid offensive outing, Waverly rolled over Dryden 79-33 in the Wolverines’ season opener.
Waverly opened with a full-court press that forced numerous turnovers and led to rushed shots as the Wolverines opened a 20-5 lead after a quarter. The beat continued as Waverly posted a 26-point second period for a 46-20 halftime bulge.
Waverly showed remarkable offensive balance as well with five Wolverines scoring in double digits. Brennan Traub built on a strong preseason to lead Waverly’s offense with 17 points. Brady Blauvelt dropped in 14 points and added a career-high nine rebounds for Waverly and Liam Traub also added 14 markers.
“We had five in double figures and the leading scorer (from night to night) could be different,” said Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson in praise of his team’s balance.
Joey Tomasso, who had a team-best five assists, added 10 points as did Davis Croft, who had seven boards and four assists.
Jay Pipher and Nate Delill netted three steals each in what was a complete-team win.
“Brennan has been playing well in the pre-season and Brady (Blauvelt) had his best high school game,” said Judson. “All around, it was a very good win.”
Xavier Scott led Dryden with 13 points and Colton Dow added 11 points.
Waverly will visit Tioga on Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
JV: Waverly’s JV squad won over Dryden by a 61-49 count. Carter George led Waverly with 22 points and Jake VanHouten added 17 points.
