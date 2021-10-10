Athens' second-half goal downs Williamsport

ATHENS — Tied at 2-2 at the half after holding a 2-0 lead, Athens got a second-half goal from Jason Gao to take a 3-2 nonleague win over Williamsport’s Millionaires on Saturday.

Nate Quinn gave Athens a one-goal lead just 4:40 into the game with an assist from Dan Horton.

The same pair connected to put Athens up 2-0 with Quinn getting the assist on a Horton goal at the 15:50 mark of the first half.

Williamsport struck quick before the half.

Owen Kaar made it 2-1 with 9:10 to play off an assist from Angelo Casas. Then Jimmy Pombor knotted the game at 2-all just 1:26 later.

The teams battled for the first 17 minutes of the second half before Jason Gao connected unassisted with 22:48 to play.

Athens, which held an 11-7 advantage in shots and a 5-3 edge in corner kicks, made that one-goal lead hold up.

Athens is slated to visit Wellsboro at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

