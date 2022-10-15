The war in Viet Nam was my generation’s war. It took 58,281 of my peers from us in the prime of their lives. That, at least, is the number of names on the Viet Nam War Memorial in Washington–and on the ¾ sized exact replica of that memorial that spent four and a half days last week in Sayre’s Riverfront Park. That replica is called The Wall That Heals.
You can look up each of those 58,281 names at www.vvmf.org/wall-of-faces. When you do, you will also find a photo and details of where and on what day that person became a casualty. I think it’s very important that the people providing this incredible memorial use the phrase “date of casualty.” These young people didn’t simply die; they were casualties of war. They died–58, 273 men and 8 women– in service to their country. Our country. Your country.
Billy Arey was a friend of mine in 1st grade. Then he moved away and I never saw him again. I went to that website this evening and I found my childhood friend on Panel 63E, Line 22. I looked into his eyes in uniform at the age of 20. He died over there five months short of his 21st birthday. He was never old enough to vote or to buy a beer. But he was old enough to die half a world from his home in Allentown.
Donnie Colglazier is on Panel 14W, Line 43. He and I were born five months apart in 1947. We played high school football together. 1st Lieutenant Donald Colglazier celebrated his 23rd birthday on January 7th, 1970. His date of casualty was eleven days later.
58,281 Americans died in the uniform of their country, and only one school district in Bradford County could be bothered to send students to Riverfront Park to stand in the presence of this magnificent, powerful tribute to their sacrifice. Only one school district among the four in the Valley could be bothered to think of it as a hands-on, up close and personal learning experience for their students.
That is disgraceful.
Thank you, Sayre, for seeing the value to your students. Your colleagues throughout Bradford County failed their students. It’s not as if there weren’t months of advance notice, and every school district in the county was issued an invitation to bring students to Sayre. I’d love to know why education centers chose to decline those invitations.
As Forrest Gump said, “That’s all I’ve got to say about that.”
Having got that off my chest, allow me please, to spend a few words in thanking the co-chairs of the committee responsible for bringing the Wall That Heals to The Valley. Suzanne Jarrett and Bob Flick and all who worked with them provided an unforgettable service to the community. The Wall stretched some 375 feet across the outfield of a baseball field. It was supplemented with a powerful exhibit that displayed, among other things, photos of all those from our surrounding region whose names are inscribed on the Wall. Athens was represented. Sayre and South Waverly were represented, as were Waverly. Towanda, Canton, Troy, Wyalusing, LeRaysville. All lost sons.
On consecutive days the bus I drive for the Assisted Living community in Waverly was filled with senior citizens who wanted to see The Wall. Nearly half of all who live there took the time to pay tribute to the honored dead by riding with me and then making their way across the park’s expanse –some riding the golf carts provided for those less able to walk such a distance. We were given a tour by a member of the team that travels across the country with The Wall. It was an experience I will never forget, and there were several moments when the emotions that were stirred were nearly impossible to control.
It’s one thing to hear the numbers of casualties. It’s quite another to read their names and then to see their faces and to realize every one of them got robbed of the opportunity to become a grandparent as I have done.
I remember the daily body counts on the nightly network newscasts during the war. I remember the massive rallies of anti-war protesters, the majority of whom, I’m sure, were deeply sincere in their condemnation of what was happening to their generation half way round the world. I remember how poorly those who survived were greeted and treated when they came home, forever changed by the horrors they had seen.
I will remember for a long time that schools on both sides of the New York/Pennsylvania border chose to ignore a tremendous opportunity to teach their students the terrible reality of war.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
