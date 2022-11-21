At the age of 30, William T. Grant used his $1,000 savings to open his first W. T. Grant 25c Department Store in Lynn Massachusetts in 1906. In 1962 the company celebrated the opening of its 1,000 store and by the time Grant died at the age of 96 in 1972 the company had grown to almost 1,200 stores.
Mr. Grant in 1962 at age 85, served as chairman of the board of the nationwide chain of stores that employed 38,000 people and in 1961 attained sales in excess of $574,000.000. one source stated, “It could only happen in America.”
William Grant in an interview said, “Looking back to the earliest days that I can remember, it seems to me that I always wanted a store.”
Mr. Grant was born in Stevensville, Bradford County, on June 27, 1876, the son of a modest flour miller and a descendant of a family that immigrated to Massachusetts in the early 1630s. At a very early age he set about supplementing the family budget, first running errands for neighbors then with a door-to-door venture selling packets of bluing and flower seeds. Enterprising even at an early age, he saw the opportunity for sales on Decoration Day, selling flowers and potted plants at the cemetery entrance. His earliest “full time” summer job was behind the soda fountain at Morgan’s drug store at Malden, MA where he earned $2 per week. During the first week he accidentally broke the marble top of the fountain, damage which came to $3 so he had to work two full weeks before his first “full-time” dollar.
By his own admission, Mr. Grant was never a brilliant student, and quit school midway through high school to take regular employment. He was, however, a keen student of retailing, cataloguing the mistakes he saw his employers making and resolving to avoid such mistakes when he attained a store of his own.
It was while he was working as the manager of the shoe department of the Almy, Bigelow and Washburn Department store in Salem, MA that he finally crystallized his idea for what was to become the W. T. Grant Company. Part of his responsibility was supervising of a series of bargain tables, placed near the front of the store where customer traffic was heaviest. Mr. Grant noted that 25c jewelry and trinkets sold like wildfire, “Here is the business for me,” he said. “Fast turnover, no fitting problems and a kind of shopping, which customers really seem to enjoy.
With his $1,000 savings, he persuaded his three employers to back him in the new enterprise, which saw the light of day on December 6, 1906, on the ground floor of the new Y.M.C.A. building in Lynn, MA. Advertised as the W. T. Grant, “25c Department Store.” It set out to fill family needs in the pricing gap between the 5 and 10c stores already in operation and the department stores. Coupling his flair for showmanship with his conviction that people loved bargains, young W. T. Grant proceeded to prove the wisdom of his theories.
Mr. Grant recalled that the opening day for his first store was anything but promising. The city of Lynn was battered and drenched by a wild mixture of wind, snow and rain. Inches of slush underfoot made walking hazardous. Despite the elements a great crowd was waiting eager for the values that filled the windows. At 11 p.m., the doors were closed, and the bulging cash register emptied. $1500 was the first day’s receipts, a worrisome sum, for he did not have a store safe to keep it in. He entrusted $500 to a friend, hid $500 in the store coal bin and staggered home with the remaining $500, weary but happy.
Following the suggestion of an enthusiastic salesman, Mr. Grant opened his second store in Waterbury, CT in 1908. In quick succession came store No. 3 in Bridgeport, CT and No. 4, in Lewiston, Maine the same city where he opened his 1,000 store in 1962.
Grants store-branded electronics and other goods were named Bradford after Bradford County, PA where he was born. The in-store restaurants were named Bradford House and the mascot was a pilgrim named Bucky Bradford.
William Thomas Grant died in 1972. He was twice married and was survived by three daughters.
As the company grew Mr. Grant moved to the role of Chairman of the Board and in 1936, he founded the Grant Foundation.
On Thursday March 11, 1954, the W. T. Grant Company opened its new large store on Lockhart Street in Sayre. The new building which took several months to build replaced the Potter Appliance Store, Moore’s Meat Market, Tierney Electric and Carpenter’s Stationery and Books. Construction of a new W. T. Grant Store was in keeping up with the times when variety or department stores were modernizing in downtown America. W. T. Grant had a presence in Sayre since they opened their first store at 120 Desmond Street in 1930. The store opened on W. Lockhart Street is currently vacant except for Sayre N’ Dipity Antiques.
In 1968 the W. T. Grant Company decided to build a new larger store in the new Valley Shopping Plaza on Elmira Street. The new store was completed, and the move took place in the late spring of that year. After being in operation on Elmira Street for 8 years the employees received word on February 12, 1976, that the store would be closing in 60 days. There were 70 employees in the store that had no indication that the Grant Company was in financial trouble the Valley store had been undergoing extensive remodeling at the time.
The W. T. Grant Company declared bankruptcy in 1976.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
