One hundred years ago on May 13, 1922, the Sayre Evening Times announced plans for a new Moose Hall for Moose Lodge, No. 1490 in Waverly, NY.
On December 17, 1922, the cornerstone for the new structure was laid. The following is some of what occurred that day in 1922.
Despite snow that fell at frequent intervals during the day the cornerstone of the new Moose Hall at the intersection of Elizabeth and Waverly Streets was laid December 17, at 2:30 p.m. in the presence of a notable gathering of members of Moose Lodge, No. 1490, members of other lodges and friends of the order from the valley and surrounding towns.
The work on the new building had progressed with surprising rapidity, the first shovel of dirt having been taken out less than six months before. The land for the new structure was purchased on January 26, 1922, on the corner of Waverly and Elizabeth Streets with 85 feet on Waverly Street and nearly 200 feet on Elizabeth Street. The completed building was expected to cost $40,000.
Member of Moose Lodge and of Mooseheart Legion gathered at their rooms on Broad Street at 2:15 that afternoon and marched to the corner of Waverly and Elizabeth Streets, led by the Waverly Band. There the following program was briefly carried out: America, Moose Band; Prayer by Rev. O. A. Caldwell; Laying of the cornerstone in Purity, Aid and Progress; Ritualistic Ceremony, Supreme Officers; Reading list of records to be deposited, Secretary; Music, Moose Band.
The box placed in the cornerstone was of copper 20 by 20 by 8 inches in size, and its contents included coins of 1922, postage stamps of 1922, a copy of the Sayre Evening Times of May 13, 1922 showing the first tentative plan of the new building, and giving a history of the lodge, a copy of the last directory of the valley towns, the constitution and by-laws of the lodge, a copy of the December 17, 1922 issue of the Elmira Telegram and New York Herald, and Saturday December 16 issues of all papers circulating in Waverly. Post card pictures of the building, a history of Moose Lodge and of the Mooseheart Legion.
Following the exercises at the new building members of the Waverly and visiting lodges marched to the Loomis Opera House where the program of the afternoon was given as Follows: Music Moose Band, Invocation Rev. W. N. Weir, Introduction of Speakers Simon Zausmer, Remarks, P. H. Galvin, District organizer. Remarks, Willard H. Markle, Supreme Prelate. Selection Moose Band. Address Lieut. Gov. elect G. R. Lunn. Benediction Rev. W. N. Weir. Star Spangled Banner Moose Band.
Following the meeting at the Loomis Opera House a reception and banquet was held at the Norwood Hotel for visiting officers and delegate members of the reception and building committees and officers of the Waverly Lodge. Simon Zausmer acted as toastmaster. On behalf of the lodge, he presented Lieut. Gov. Lunn a handsome Moose fountain pen.
The following menu was served: Pickles, Queen Olives, Celery, Clams on the half shell, Tomato Bouillon, Croutons, Baked Lake Trout with potato chips, Stuffed Sweet Potatoes, Roast Turkey with dressing, Cranberry Jelly, Mashed Potatoes, French Peas, Asparagus Tips with cream sauce, Pineapple Salad, Neapolitan Ice Cream, Cake, Saltines, Coffee, Salted Peanuts, After Dinner Mints.
The officers of the lodge in 1922 were: Past Dictator, C. A. Robinson; Dictator, J. J. McNamara; Vice Dictator, E. Forbes; Prelate, Chas. Thomas; Sergeant at Arms, Leroy Brock; Secretary, A. R. Myers; Treasurer, M. W. Merrill; Trustees, Wm. Brougham, J. O. Merrill, P. J. McGraw; Inner Guard, Robert Weinberg; Outer Guard, B. L. Meade.
The officers of Waverly Chapter No. 195. Women of Mooseheart Legion were: Past Regent, Ada C. Kuhl; regent, Lotta Hotalen; junior regent, Rose Myers; Chaplin, Emma Drake; recorder, Maude Kreh; treasurer, Cora B. Millard; guides, Ida Fields, and Edith Peppard; argus, Annie Stewart; sentinel, Mabel Fox.
The Waverly Lodge was originally called Cononque Lodge, it was instituted February 24, 1916, and later a charter was secured from the supreme lodge at Mooseheart, Il, with the following men as charter members of the Waverly organization, Malon Smith, John E. Bleiler, O. B. Tompkins, George Wood, J. C. Drake, C. A. Jayne, W. E. Reynolds, T. E. Greer, Robert T. Meade, John Dunlea, William Gleason, Jr., Thomas Falsey, Howard DeWitt, Willis Carey, Arthur Harris, Fred E. Kurtz, John E, Kane, Owen Thrall, Arthur Smith, Robert Bowen, O. A. Baker, B. F. Levan, Lynn Waldon, Frank P. Clohessy, George Baxter, Chas. M. Havens, Ernest Nichols, Frank C. Doyle, George C. Bostwick, Floyd Rockwell, James F. Hart, Frank Watts, James E. Brink, T. T. McCabe, Irving Briggs, Carl Sutherland, Simon Zausmer, Guy Conant, Harry E. Conant, John J. Hogan, Edwin Elli, Frank E. Green, E. H. Genung, J. Irving Lawlor, H. T. Springer, Walter Arnold, Rex Warfle, Hugh Hall, W. E. Sutton, Walter Merrill and T. G. Cole, M.D.
At the same meeting fifty-three men were given the obligation of Moose membership by the Deputy National Director. On October 16, 1916, the name of the lodge was changed from Cononque to Waverly. At the close of the year 1916 the Waverly Lodge had a membership of 147, a growth of 94 in three months’ time.
In 1922 the membership was more than 800 with assets of over $15,000. ($266,082 in 2022).
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is currently president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
