Here we go again! It’s that wonderful time of the year when cynicism and negativity take a back seat to joy and wonder, and to generosity and kindness. A brief respite, sadly, from the never-ending onslaught of lessons in how to be judgemental, hypocritical, hateful even. Just when the incessant “us against them” and the political posturing wears us down and tap dances on our last nerve, along comes a happy interlude that allows us to believe, however briefly, in the hope and excitement in a child’s eyes.
There is much to be learned in that short happy season, if only we would try. And it doesn’t always have to be on the level of a child’s wonder. Five years ago my son, a disabled Navy veteran raising two children on his own, had written down a list of things the kids–aged 13 and 4–had asked for, for Christmas, knowing he had no way to make it all happen. Without his realizing it, a friend took a picture of that list, and what follows here is what my son posted on Facebook on December 17th, 2017:
(edited for some word choices!)
As some of y’all know I’ve been havin” a rough end of the year. Stuff’s been goin’ wrong left and right…and then my well water stopped pumpin’. I’ve been havin’ some awful luck…stuff’s just gone wrong wherever it could.
Well…today some Nam vets swung by my place and told me that some amazing friends of mine told them I’m a disabled vet and had told them the whole situation. From declared dead by accident, to losing my benefits because of it, to my water not working.
They spent 3 hours here, told me at least 600 of the dirtiest jokes I’ve ever heard,that you could only hear from a Nam vet…and fixed my (darned) water. They replaced wires all throughout the house. The issue was the live wire to the pump had rubbed itself bare, and sparked until it severed itself and the other wires beside it. They replaced all of that..they reset the system…I’ve got running water, hot and cold, again. My toilet flushes without having to dump two gallons of my neighbor’s water into it.
Before they found the problem they said they may have to get me a new pump…upwards of $3000. Luckily it didn’t come to that..but they were going to do it…holy (moley)!
Then they tell me if I’ll get my medical record, they’ll go to bat for me with the VA (Lloyd’s note: it was the VA who claimed Justin and 4200 other disabled vets dead…and they subsequently told him his medical records were gone).
And they said, “Y’know, none of us boys got treated real good by the government when we got back, and we’ll be (gosh darned) if they do that to any of us ever again.” I’m not a dude that shows much emotion other than laughter, but I’m tearin’ up writin’ this. These guys did all this for me, just ‘cuz we’re all vets. They’re even havin’ someone dress up like Santa and come by my house Christmas Eve for my 4 year old! (Lloyd’s note: they bought and wrapped every gift on the two kids’ wish list). I help people whenever I can, but it rarely comes back to me. This was just (darned) amazing.
Update: Justin’s life has turned around quite well. For starters, the VA got around to correcting their mistake…he’s officially alive, with all benefits restored, and the water still runs hot or cold.
So there it is… a happy Christmas story with a great ending.
It happens that one of my favorite songs by TransSiberian Orchestra is a Christmas tale titled Old City Bar. It tells a tale of a Christmas miracle of another kind, the most important message contained in theses lines:
“If you want to arrange it,
This world, you can change it,
If we could somehow make this Christmas thing last
By helping a neighbor
Or even a stranger.
And to know who needs help
You need only just ask.”
The truth of those words manifested itself for a member of my family, restoring his faith in humanity, and mine too, in the bargain. Let me say only this: if you can do good for another who is in need, do it. Don’t hesitate. Your action can change a life…and somewhere down the road, your kindness will be paid back in full.
May your Christmas, your Hanukkah, your Kwanzaa, your Festivus for the Rest of us, be filled with joy and love, and may that be enough to carry you through all your days.
Lloyd Davis
